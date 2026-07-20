Lao national arrested for smuggling 3,200 synthetic drug pills into Việt Nam

NGHỆ AN — A 29-year-old Lao national was arrested for illegally transporting 3,200 synthetic drug pills from across the border into Việt Nam for sale, the Border Guard Command of the central province of Nghệ An said on Monday.

He was apprehended by officers from the Na Loi and Mỹ Lý Border Guard Stations while bringing the drugs to Piêng Pèn village, Mỹ Lý Commune, last Saturday.

During questioning, the suspect admitted that he had transported the drugs from the other side of the border into Việt Nam for profit.

The Nghệ An Border Guard Command has directed relevant forces to expand the investigation, identify and pursue other individuals involved, and complete legal procedures for handling the case in accordance with Vietnamese law. — VNA/VNS