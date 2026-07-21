Drowsy driving blamed in Đồng Nai bus fire that killed 7

ĐỒNG NAI — Driver drowsiness and loss of concentration are the initial causes of a bus crash and fire that killed seven people in the southern city of Đồng Nai early Tuesday morning, local authorities said.

The sleeper coach, driven by Trần Thanh Hải, 41, struck a guardrail at Km1839+300 on National Highway 1 in Hưng Thịnh Commune at about 2am while traveling from the central province of Khánh Hòa to HCM City, officials said.

The impact shut down the engine and disabled the bus’s air system, leaving the air-powered main door inoperable. Smoke and flames then erupted near the entry steps and rapidly engulfed the vehicle.

Hải and a bus assistant forced a door and helped several passengers out, but heavy fire and smoke prevented access to the rear, where victims were trapped.

The bus and passengers’ belongings were nearly destroyed completely.

At the time of the incident, there were 37 people – including the driver – on the 24-seat bus.

Hải later reported to local police and admitted he had been drowsy and distracted at the wheel. He tested negative for drugs and alcohol.

Đồng Nai City authorities, led by People’s Committee Chairman Nguyễn Văn Út, visited the scene, oversaw rescue and recovery, and ordered a swift investigation.

He asked agencies to assist victims and their relatives with urgent needs as investigators work to determine the cause of the blaze.

Passenger Nguyễn Thị Kim Trang of Khánh Hòa Province said she heard a loud noise before flames erupted at the front of the vehicle near the entry door.

She said she held her young grandchild and looked for a way out, and that the driver helped them down before the fire spread.

Another passenger, Nguyễn Thị Uyên Thư, also from Khánh Hòa Province, said she was jolted awake by a loud bang and initially thought it was a collision.

She said she saw the main door open, left her luggage and got out.

Officials said seven passengers died, five suffered minor injuries and more than 10 others received support at the Hưng Thịnh Commune police office.

Most of the victims are from Khánh Hoà Province, with the youngest ones being two and four years old.

Urgent probe

The prime minister has ordered urgent measures into the crash, directing local and national authorities to care for victims, investigate the cause and prevent similar incidents.

Đồng Nai City was told to ensure immediate medical treatment and medicines, minimise loss of life and property, and provide support to the injured and families of those killed.

Officials must review why a July 17 government directive on traffic safety was not fully implemented after a recent deadly crash on the Pháp Vân–Cầu Giẽ–Cao Bồ–Mai Sơn–National Highway 45–Nghi Sơn route in Hà Nội's Chương Dương Commune, and hold accountable any officials or units found responsible for delays.

Đồng Nai City must also coordinate with Khánh Hòa Province to inspect compliance with road transport rules by the operator, vehicle owner and driver involved.

Khánh Hòa's authorities were separately ordered to review vehicle safety, drivers’ continuous driving hours, local patrols and enforcement, and to strictly punish violations.

The Ministry of Public Security was instructed to have local police urgently investigate the crash and pursue legal action against the driver, vehicle owner and transport company where warranted.

The ministers of construction and public security were also told to tighten oversight of passenger and heavy freight transport, especially night operations, and to step up enforcement to avoid repeat tragedies. — VNS