Ministry orders urgent investigation into fatal accident at pig farm that killed five people

THANH HÓA — The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered an urgent investigation into a fatal workplace accident that claimed five lives and injured two others at a pig farm operated by DABACO Thanh Hóa Co., Ltd. in the north-central province of Thanh Hóa.

The ministry also called for a nationwide review of occupational safety and hygiene at high-risk production facilities.

Under a preliminary report from the province’s Department of Home Affairs, the accident occurred at around 5.30pm on Saturday at the company's pig farm in Trường Giang Hamlet, Thạch Quảng Commune.

At that time, Bùi Văn Vệ, a worker at the company, was carrying out electrical repairs in the manure filtration pit when he suffered an electric shock and fell into the pit.

Upon discovering the incident, Trương Văn Lâm and several other workers entered the pit one after another in an attempt to rescue him. However, several of the rescuers subsequently showed signs of asphyxiation and were pulled from the area before being rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.

As a result, five workers were killed and two others were injured.

The ministry ordered the Provincial People's Committee to expedite the investigation, determine the cause of the accident, identify the responsibilities of organisations and individuals involved, and strictly deal with any violations in accordance with the law.

It also required the provincial authorities to step up inspections of compliance with occupational safety regulations at production and business establishments across the province to prevent similar incidents from occurring.

Local businesses and production facilities were urged to proactively review and fully identify workplace safety and occupational health risks, and to implement effective measures to eliminate or control hazards.

The ministry also stressed the need to disseminate information about the accident, draw lessons from the incident, and strengthen communication and guidance for employers and employees to ensure strict compliance with occupational safety and hygiene regulations, procedures and preventive measures.

The ministry extended its sympathies to those injured in the accident and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

The ministry requested the competent authorities to focus on providing the best possible medical treatment for the injured, while ensuring timely support for the families of those killed.

It also emphasised that all statutory benefits and entitlements for victims of occupational accidents and their next of kin must be fully implemented.

For DABACO Vietnam Group, the ministry requested that it direct DABACO Thanh Hóa Co., Ltd. to closely cooperate with investigating authorities, assist in handling the aftermath of the accident, and ensure all legal benefits and compensation are provided to the victims and their families.

The group has also been instructed to carry out a comprehensive review of occupational safety and hygiene across all of its subsidiaries, with particular attention to production facilities, livestock farms, waste treatment systems, repair and maintenance work, electrical systems, confined spaces and other high-risk operations.

In addition, the group has been told to immediately address shortcomings in its occupational safety management, while reviewing the responsibilities of senior executives, direct managers and departments responsible for workplace safety.

For DABACO Thanh Hóa Co., Ltd., the ministry ordered the company to urgently deal with the consequences of the accident, provide support to the injured and the families of those killed, and ensure that all statutory compensation, benefits and entitlements are paid in full and without delay.

The ministry urged the committee, the group and the company to promptly implement the above measures.

Any difficulties arising during implementation should be reported to the ministry without delay for coordinated resolution. — VNS