12th National Congress of the Việt Nam Red Cross to take place in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The 12th National Congress of the Việt Nam Red Cross Society (VNRC) for the 2026–2031 term will take place in Hà Nội on July 27–28, featuring 500 delegates representing more than 5.6 million Red Cross members, volunteers and youth across the country.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, VNRC Vice President and Secretary General Nguyễn Hải Anh stated that the congress is a significant political event for the entire society and humanitarian workers nationwide, taking place during the lead-up to the 80th anniversary of the Việt Nam Red Cross Society's founding (November 23, 1946–2026).

“The congress defines the guiding motto for the new term as 'Solidarity – Innovation – Professionalism – Self-reliance', identifying digital transformation, the creation of a green humanitarian ecosystem, and the development of a professional volunteer force as the three key breakthroughs,” said Hải Anh.

“It also marks the beginning of a new phase of development for the VNRC, as the country enters a new era that places increasingly high demands on humanitarian work, social welfare and sustainable development.”

The 12th Congress will review the implementation of the Resolution of the 11th Congress (2022–27); defining the goals, directions, and tasks for the VNRC’s activities and movements for the 2026–31 term. It will also evaluate the leadership of the 11th Central Committee; consider amendments and supplements to the Society’s Charter; and elect the 12th Central Committee of the Việt Nam Red Cross Society.

According to the congress organising committee, in the next term, the VNRC is committed to vigorously innovating its mindset and operational methods. The society aims to build a professional, modern, and effective organisation that upholds its core role as a bridge and coordinator in humanitarian activities.

Three strategic breakthroughs for the term include: comprehensively transforming the Society’s operations and digitising humanitarian addresses to enhance transparency and community connectivity; building a 'green' humanitarian ecosystem linked to operational innovation, while promoting resilient livelihoods and sustainable development; and developing a professional, proactive volunteer force capable of rapid, on-site response.

The VNRC will also continue to implement the 'Tết of Compassion' and 'Good People, Good Deeds – Joining Hands to Build a Compassionate Community' movements, as well as the campaign 'Each Organisation and Individual Linked to a Humanitarian Cause', and launch a new programme titled 'Safe Community: Prepared for Natural Disasters and Catastrophes'.

During the 2022–26 period, the VNRC’s total operational value exceeded VNĐ21.1 trillion (US$801.6 million), assisting over 52 million disadvantaged and vulnerable individuals.

Humanitarian social work alone accounted for more than VNĐ15 trillion, supporting over 35 million people. After four years of implementation, the 'Tết of Compassion' campaign mobilised and distributed nearly 9.4 million gift packages with a total value exceeding VNĐ4.646 trillion.

The 'Humanitarian Month' campaign mobilised nearly VNĐ2.6 trillion, assisting over 5.1 million people and supporting the construction and repair of more than 4,500 Red Cross houses, alongside numerous other humanitarian projects within the community. — VNS