Expatriate woman helps bridge Việt Nam, Canada

HÀ NỘI — From promoting Vietnamese culture and teaching the language online to empowering young people, Phan Thị Quỳnh Trang is helping a new generation of Vietnamese Canadians stay connected to their roots while building bridges between the two countries.

As a mother raising a child in Canada, Trang saw firsthand the challenges Vietnamese families face in preserving their mother tongue and cultural identity. That experience inspired her to create opportunities for young Vietnamese Canadians to learn the language, explore their heritage and strengthen their connection with the homeland.

Trang is the founder and Chair of the Canada–Việt Nam Culture and Education Council (CVCEC), a Canadian-based non-profit organisation that targets culture as a foundation for integration, and education and technology as tools to empower young people.

Through cultural programmes highlighting Vietnamese history, customs and traditions, the CVCEC helps children born and raised in Canada better understand their heritage.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Trang said she believes that in a multicultural society, a strong cultural identity is not a barrier to integration but a source of confidence.

Young people who understand and take pride in their roots, she said, can become natural "cultural ambassadors" for Việt Nam, helping introduce the country to the international community.

Technology is another key part of Trang's work. The CVCEC is developing an online Vietnamese-language school and gradually integrating artificial intelligence (AI) to make learning more accessible for families scattered across Canada, particularly in areas without Vietnamese classes or teachers.

Trang also leads the Viet Youth Readiness Hub, which equips Vietnamese-origin youth with leadership skills and encourages civic engagement. In 2026, the project was selected for the University of Toronto's School of Cities Leading Urban Change programme.

The initiative gives young people opportunities to explore urban development, education, technology and community governance in the North American country while building a network of Vietnamese youth ready to contribute to both Canada and Việt Nam.

She perceives that the bonds with the homeland will become more durable when young people not only learn about culture but also capitalise on their knowledge and capabilities to contribute to concrete projects.

The CVCEC also maintains dialogue with government agencies, parliamentarians and organisations to raise the Vietnamese community's issues of interest and promote cultural, educational and intellectual exchanges between the two countries.

For Trang, people-to-people diplomacy can begin with something as simple as a Vietnamese class, a youth programme or a conversation with local authorities.

Through these efforts, she is helping nurture a generation of young Vietnamese Canadians who are confident, capable and proud of their roots – and ready to serve as a bridge between Việt Nam and Canada. — VNA/VNS