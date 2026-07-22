Soldiers help Mường Than residents rebuild after devastating floods

LAI CHÂU — In the aftermath of the devastating floods in Mường Than Commune, soldiers from the Lai Châu Provincial Military Command have been deployed to help residents rebuild their homes and restore their lives.

Working through mud, rain and intense heat, they have cleared debris, cleaned affected areas and begun the rapid construction of 24 new homes for families whose houses were swept away.

They have focused on the areas facing the greatest difficulties, with the safety and immediate needs of residents taking priority.

Rescue and evacuation

Six days after the flash floods struck Mường Than Commune, soldiers remain in the area carrying out search, rescue and recovery work.

Tạ Hữu Hùng, a soldier from Regiment 880 under the Lai Châu Provincial Military Command, said floodwaters remained high on the first day.

“We travelled to cut-off areas to search for people who were trapped or isolated,” he said.

“On the second day, as the water began to recede, we spread out to evacuate residents and move their belongings to safety.

“The work has been extremely demanding, but we have done our best to complete the assigned tasks. Helping people in the flood-hit area is a source of pride and also gives us valuable experience.”

Amid the damage left by the floods, residents repeatedly called on soldiers to reach people and recover belongings. Teams responded to each request as it came.

In communities cut off by floodwaters and running short of food and essential supplies, soldiers secured ropes across streams and carried boxes of goods on their shoulders. Moving in lines and holding on to the ropes, they delivered supplies to stranded residents.

Tòng Văn Thành, also from Regiment 880, said the personnel aimed to reach affected residents as quickly as possible and limit further losses.

In just over two hours, from 5pm to shortly after 7pm on July 18, soldiers evacuated nearly 120 households, comprising 1,256 people, from areas at risk of landslides in Noong Thăng Village.

They went from house to house, carrying elderly residents and children and moving valuable belongings to safety. Vehicles then took the evacuees to temporary accommodation at Pắc Ta Primary School and Pắc Ta Secondary School in Pắc Ta Commune.

Immediately after the floods, the Lai Châu Provincial Military Command deployed 350 officers and soldiers, together with vehicles and trained dogs, to rescue residents, search for victims and assist with recovery efforts.

Teams were sent to residential areas and landslide sites across the commune.

Senior Colonel Lê Văn Trường, head of the Political Division of the Lai Châu Provincial Military Command, said the armed forces were deployed as soon as the flooding occurred.

Their initial tasks were to rescue and evacuate residents and move their belongings to community centres and other safe locations. They then began searching for victims and helping communities clear up the damage.

Recovery work continues

As rescue and recovery work continues, soldiers are also helping families who lost their homes and belongings.

The floodwaters rose so quickly that Lò Thị Huyền, a resident of Noong Thăng Village, and her two children were unable to escape. Soldiers reached the family and brought them to safety.

“The floodwater rushed into our house,” Huyền said. “Fortunately, the soldiers arrived in time to rescue us. Otherwise, I might have lost my children.”

Lò Thu Thuỷ from Mường Cang Village wrote a letter thanking the provincial armed forces after seeing soldiers work in the affected areas.

“I saw them working through the rain and floodwaters, day and night, to help local residents,” Thuỷ said.

“I was deeply moved, so I wrote the letter to thank the frontline personnel working in Mường Than.”

Soldiers have remained at the scene from early morning until late in the day, often working in mud-covered uniforms, eating hurried meals and staying up through the night to rescue and evacuate residents.

Senior Colonel Đặng Vĩnh Thuỵ, Commander of the Lai Châu Provincial Military Command, said officers and soldiers had focused on searching for victims and helping residents return to normal life as soon as possible.

Their continued presence has provided practical support to communities facing the difficult task of recovering from the floods. — VNS