Soldier dies trying to save two people from electric shock

GIA LAI — Corporal Kpă Thiệp, 23, a serviceman of the Regiment 28, Division 10, has heroically lost his life while saving two people from electric shock in the central province of Gia Lai.

The Corps 34 has submitted a report to the General Staff and the Department of Operations about his brave action.

According to the report, Corporal Kpă Thiệp, whose hometown is Chư Sê Commune, Gia Lai Province, was granted leave by his unit to visit family from 6am on July 19 until 6pm on July 30, in IaKo Commune, Gia Lai Province.

At midday on Monday (July 20), while returning from the fields, Kpă Thiệp and his wife encountered two local people who had been electrocuted and were unconscious.

The soldier quickly pulled the victims out of the danger zone. Afterwards, all three lost consciousness and were taken to the Chư Sê General Hospital for emergency treatment.

The two victims recovered from their critical condition and regained their health, but Kpă Thiệp did not survive.

The Gia Lai Provincial Forensic Centre concluded that Kpă Thiệp’s cause of death was shock due to ventricular fibrillation leading to acute heart failure as a result of electric shock. No external injuries from blunt force were found on his body.

Immediately after the incident, Corps 34 instructed the Division 10 to coordinate with local authorities and the family to handle the matter and to ensure the full rights and benefits are provided to the fallen serviceman.

Chairman of the Chư Sê Commune People’s Committee awarded a Certificate of Merit to Corporal Kpă Thiệp in recognition of his courageous act of saving others.

The IaKo Commune People’s Committee is recommending that the competent authorities posthumously award him a Commendation for his bravery in rescuing people in the commune.

Corps 34 assessed that Corporal Kpă Thiệp’s courageous action exemplifies the bright ideals of revolutionary spirit. His willingness to sacrifice himself to protect the lives of the people in all conditions and circumstances is a noble act of a revolutionary soldier. He is a shining example for all officers and soldiers of the Corps to emulate today and in the future. — VNS