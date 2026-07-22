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Fighting against human trafficking

July 22, 2026 - 23:22
Phú Thọ has launched a province-wide campaign to mark National Anti-Human Trafficking Day, combining public awareness, community engagement and livelihood support to help protect vulnerable groups from trafficking.

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