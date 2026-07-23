'Zero-đồng class' helps disadvantaged children achieve their dreams

HCM CITY — There are no school bells, no tuition fee notices and no pressure to achieve high grades, but each lesson at the zero-đồng class in HCM City's An Phú Ward is still filled with the sounds of children reading aloud and laughing.

Organised by Youth Union members and volunteers and held over the summer, the class helps children in difficult circumstances consolidate their knowledge, becoming a place for them to nurture dreams and spread the spirit of sharing and community responsibility.

In the early days of July, at the executive board office of An Phú Ward's Quarter 3, nearly 20 students from grades 1 to 5 studied attentively under the guidance of people known as 'blue shirt tutors'.

These 'blue shirt' volunteers patiently tutor each child in maths, Vietnamese and English in the small room. For children who are not literate, teaching is carried out in a one-on-one format.

Đỗ Kim Ngân, 10, who will become a 5th grader next academic year, said: “I am very happy to be in the class where I have the chance to make friends and get help with my homework from the volunteer teachers. Here, I am learning to do maths, Vietnamese and English.”

“I like the class. I hope I will achieve better results in the coming academic year,” she added.

Among the students, the story of Trần Minh Trí has touched many.

Even though he is 10 years old, he has never been able to enter first grade, because for the past few years he followed his parents in their construction work to help the family make a living.

From simple calculations to how to spell each word, every lesson is patiently guided by volunteers.

For Trí, this summer class is his first opportunity to reach his dream of going to school like many of his peers.

The zero-đồng class model came from the simple desire of Đặng Văn Minh Tiến, secretary of the Youth Union of Quarter 3, to see more disadvantaged students succeed.

As the person directly teaching the class, he said he is worried when he sees children of workers, freelancers, lottery ticket sellers or others who do not have the right conditions to study at home.

"I always wanted to have a class specifically for children in difficult circumstances. When the locality deployed the 'blue shirt tutor' team, I connected with fellow members to realise that dream," Tiến said.

To maintain the classroom, Tiến mobilised university students, preschool teachers, teachers at foreign language centres and youth union members in the area to participate.

Each person is in charge of a subject or tutors each student according to their ability, helping them absorb knowledge more effectively.

Classes will continue throughout the three summer months.

Monday, Wednesday and Friday sessions focus on maths and Vietnamese, while weekends are devoted to English.

If the model works, classes will continue in the evenings after the new school year begins.

According to Tiến, the most meaningful part for him is not just helping children supplement their knowledge, but also bringing them a joyful summer, so that they have more beautiful memories and faith in the future.

“The class is also an environment for volunteers to accumulate teaching experience and nurture their love for the profession and the spirit of dedication,” Tiến said.

Spreading love through lessons

The first time she gave a lecture, Đoàn Thị Diệu Linh could not hide her excitement.

Having always cherished the dream of becoming a teacher but never gaining the opportunity to pursue it, Linh saw this special class as a chance to partially fulfil her dream.

"I mainly review knowledge from grades 1 to 5, so that the students have a better foundation before entering the new school year. Every time I see the students understand the lesson or write a beautiful line, I feel very happy," Linh said.

Nguyễn Thanh Lâm, secretary of the An Phú Ward Youth Union, said: "This is the first model of its type implemented in the area, and comes entirely from the initiative of union members at the grassroots level.”

“They don't just teach culture; volunteers also organise skills-based activities and group games for children of workers in difficult circumstances," Lâm said.

To run the class effectively, volunteers have developed lesson plans, mobilised funding resources and spent their time and effort to teach completely free of charge.

The ward’s youth union helps support and guide the class so that it can be maintained long-term.

Phan Công Vinh, chairman of the ward’s Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee, acknowledged and praised the initiative of the blue shirt tutor team and the zero-đồng class model.

“This is an activity with profound humanistic meaning, demonstrating the spirit of social responsibility and the initiative of the Youth Union in caring for and helping children with practical work,” Vinh said.

“The value of the programme is not only in organising free classes, but also in guiding, sharing and motivating students to study during the summer. Behind each lesson is the silent dedication of volunteers who dedicate their time, effort and knowledge to support students in difficult circumstances,” he added.

Outside of the initiative, there are still a lot of children in difficult circumstances who do not have the right conditions at home to participate in supplementary classes or appropriate summer activities, Vinh noted.

He said the blue shirt tutors and zero-đồng class models help consolidate students' knowledge and create a healthy learning and playing environment, allowing them to have a fun and productive summer despite a lack of playgrounds and educational activities.

According to Vinh, these models need to be maintained and replicated to spread the spirit of solidarity, promote the proactive role of youth in social security work and contribute to better care for younger generations from the grassroots level.

After nearly a month, the class has become a familiar meeting place for many children over the summer.

In addition to reviewing knowledge, children can also participate in drawing, group games and skill-building activities, as well as learn about traffic safety, drowning prevention and other essential information.

Each class ends with the innocent smiles of the students and the enthusiastic eyes of the blue shirt tutors.

From a small tuition-free class, the seeds of knowledge, love and responsibility are being nurtured day by day, helping children in difficult circumstances achieve their dreams. — VNS