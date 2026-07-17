Flash floods hit Lai Châu Province, inundating villages and destroying homes

LAI CHÂU — Heavy rain from Thursday night into Friday morning triggered flash floods across parts of the northern province of Lai Châu, destroying homes and causing widespread damage to infrastructure.

As of 10am on Friday, 15 houses in Chít Village, Mường Than Commune, had been swept away by floodwaters, while around 32 households remained completely isolated. Telecommunications were disrupted, leaving many areas without communication. Vehicles, including cars and motorbikes, were washed away. Rising floodwaters have prevented rescue teams from reaching the affected area, although local emergency forces remain on standby.

An 800-metre section of National Highway 32 in Mường Than Commune was submerged under floodwaters and mud, bringing traffic to a complete standstill.

The affected section, at Km354 in Che Bó Village (Đội 11), was inundated by fast-moving floodwaters carrying large volumes of mud, rocks and fallen trees. Thick layers of debris and strong currents have made the area extremely hazardous, with no vehicles currently able to pass.

Authorities in Mường Than Commune have advised motorists travelling along National Highway 32 through Che Bó Village to monitor updates closely, use alternative routes where possible, or stop at safe locations as instructed by traffic control personnel.

Meanwhile, prolonged heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides in Xà Hồ Village, Pa Ủ Commune, according to local authorities. Four houses collapsed completely, while another seven are at high risk of being hit by landslides. No casualties have been reported.

Floodwaters also swept away and buried three excavators belonging to Nậm Củm 1 Hydropower Company, with estimated losses exceeding VNĐ3 billion (US$115,000).

In Pa Ủ Village, one household was evacuated after a slope behind the house collapsed, while another home is under threat from a potential landslide.

Overnight, Pa Ủ Commune mobilised 128 officials and local residents to support recovery efforts in Pa Ủ and Xà Hồ villages and evacuate households from dangerous areas. The management board of the Nậm Củm 1 hydropower project also deployed machinery overnight to dredge waterways, helping local authorities and residents respond to the disaster.

Local authorities said Xà Hồ is a high-risk area for natural disasters. Earlier this year, the provincial People's Committee approved an investment project to relocate and resettle 50 households from the village under Decision No. 1321/QĐ-UBND dated June 28, 2026.

Heavy rain continues to affect a number of villages in Pa Ủ Commune, with emergency teams remaining on the ground to assist residents and deal with the aftermath. VNS