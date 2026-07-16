Last survivor of Phú Quốc boat capsizing incident shows signs of recovery

HCM CITY — The health condition of the last patient receiving treatment following the deadly boat capsize off the Phú Quốc Special Zone in An Giang Province has shown positive signs of improvement after three more days of intensive care, Chợ Rẫy Hospital in HCM City said on Thursday.

Doctor Nguyễn Lý Minh Duy of the hospital's Intensive Care Unit said the 54-year-old Indian patient is making steady progress.

He is conscious and able to communicate, although his responses remain slow, while his brain haemorrhage has been brought under control.

Upon admission, the patient suffered lung injuries caused by seawater aspiration and required mechanical ventilation.

His respiratory condition has since improved, enabling him to breathe independently, although he still requires supplemental oxygen.

Doctors also successfully restored blood flow through a blocked coronary artery and implanted a pacemaker to support his heart function.

His blood pressure has stabilised, and the hospital will continue intensive treatment to help restore the function of his vital organs.

Doctors are optimistic about his full recovery.

In a statement on social media, the Indian Embassy in Việt Nam has thanked the medical teams at the hospitals at Phú Quốc and HCM City as well as Vietnamese authorities for the care and assistance provided for the patient.

The fatal accident occurred on July 11 when a speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists and four Vietnamese (including one tour guide and three crew members) overturned about 400 metres off the coast while travelling from Hòn Mây Rút Ngoài Island to An Thới Port.

Fifteen people lost their lives in the accident.

To date, 31 of the 32 Indian tourists involved in the accident, including the bodies of the 15 victims, have been repatriated to India.

The only remaining Indian tourist in Việt Nam was transferred from Phú Quốc Sun Hospital to Chợ Rẫy Hospital for specialised treatment after being assessed as critically ill.

He was diagnosed with severe respiratory failure caused by near-drowning, shock, multiple traumatic injuries, and a brain haemorrhage.

He also had underlying diabetes and suffered an acute myocardial infarction due to a blocked coronary artery.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. — VNA/VNS