Cần Thơ strengthens fisheries law enforcement, steps up fight against IUU fishing

CẦN THƠ — A conference to disseminate regulations on fisheries exploitation and intensify efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing was held on Thursday in Trần Đề Commune, the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ.

Organised by the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment, the event drew about 100 participants, including fishing vessel owners and captains from coastal communes and wards across the city.

Participants were briefed on key provisions of the Law on Fisheries and the latest implementing regulations, notably Government Decree No. 41/2026/NĐ-CP issued on January 25, 2026, and Decree No. 246/2026/NĐ-CP dated June 29, 2026.

As part of the city's digital transformation drive, the organising board also guided fishermen and vessel owners through procedures for updating fishing vessel information on the VNeID electronic identification platform and instructed them on the use of the electronic fishing logbook system.

The conference also highlighted two support policies funded by the city's budget to assist local fishermen.

Under Resolution No. 06/2026/NQ-HĐND dated April 29, 2026, fishing vessel owners are eligible for financial support to cover satellite subscription fees for vessel monitoring system (VMS) equipment. The subsidy is based on actual invoices but is capped at VNĐ300,000 (US$11.42) per vessel per month and is paid annually. To qualify, fishing vessels must possess all valid legal documents, comply with regulations against IUU fishing, and must not intentionally disable their vessel monitoring systems, except in cases of force majeure.

The conference also introduced Resolution No. 10/2026/NQ-HĐND dated April 29, 2026, on financial assistance for the voluntary retirement and career transition of fishing vessels that are no longer intended for operation by 2030. Accordingly, owners of fishing vessels measuring six metres or longer who voluntarily deregister and dismantle their vessels, while committing not to resume fishing activities or purchase or build new fishing vessels, will receive a one-off payment ranging from VNĐ50 million to VNĐ300 million, depending on the vessel's length.

In addition to compensation for vessel retirement, vessel owners and household members serving as crew are entitled to vocational training support of VNĐ5 million per person to facilitate career transition, with assistance available for up to four people per household.

Through these coordinated measures, Cần Thơ has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing legal awareness among fishermen, reducing fishing pressure in coastal waters, thereby promoting the sustainable development of the fisheries sector while strictly adhering to legal regulations. — VNA/VNS