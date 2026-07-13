HCM City schools offer summer skill development programmes

HCM CITY — Schools across HCM City are running a wide range of engaging summer activities that combine learning with recreation, offering students creative platforms to hone essential skills and maintain healthy daily routines during the season.

Under the guidelines of the city Department of Education and Training, preschools are permitted to offer summer childcare services based on their actual capacity from June 15 to August 15.

Vàng Anh Kindergarten in Chánh Hưng Ward initiated its summer programme on June 15.

The kindergarten’s principal Phạm Thúy Phượng said the school has structured its enrolment into two separate phases to better accommodate parents' schedules.

"Children participate in a series of active sessions designed to consolidate their knowledge, practise essential self-care skills, and maintain the daily routines they established during the regular academic year."

Similarly, Tân Phong 2 Kindergarten in Tân Hưng Ward is rolling out a two-phase summer programme.

Each class is assigned two teachers who facilitate hands-on activities, including early exposure to digital technology, STEM/STEAM education, and extracurricular projects following a "play-to-learn" model tailored to each age group.

For children aged five to six, the school focuses heavily on life skills to build a solid psychological foundation, helping them smoothly transition into first grade.

In addition to standard daycare services, extracurricular classes at municipal preschools have drawn significant interest from parents looking to enrich their children's summer break.

At the City Kindergarten in Xuân Hòa Ward, specialised programmes such as STEM workshops, swimming lessons, and critical thinking mathematics have seen high registration rates as families seek a balanced mix of physical development and intellectual stimulation for early learners.

Strict supervision of safety and quality

To ensure student safety, Lê Thụy Mỵ Châu, deputy director of the city’s Department of Education and Training, has requested local people’s committees to step up inspections and supervision across all non-public preschools and independent childcare groups.

The inspections focus closely on facility conditions and learning equipment; fire prevention and rescue protocols; food hygiene and safety; and meal quality.

Local authorities are urged to strictly penalise any institutions committing violations, such as operating without a licence, over-enrolling children beyond permitted capacity, lacking adequate staff, or failing to guarantee safe conditions for children.

At the secondary level, various academic and recreational clubs are helping students review knowledge while building teamwork, presentation, and critical thinking skills.

At Hà Huy Tập Junior High School in Gia Định, the English club has become a popular choice.

Lê Võ Thanh Vân, an eighth-grader, said in recent sessions, students practised their language skills by presenting their dream summer itineraries and debating holiday destinations.

"Reviewing our lessons through games and group competitions makes the sessions very cheerful and relaxing."

For seventh-grader Minh Tuấn, the school's "Colourful Knowledge" club offers a broader look into natural sciences, history, and geography.

Recent activities focused heavily on the theme of "Islands and National Sovereignty."

Primary schools are also offering vibrant options.

At Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm Primary School in Sài Gòn Ward, activities include a storytelling contest, an English experience space, and a hands-on workshop for designing potential energy race cars.

Meanwhile, Lê Văn Tám Primary School in Phú Thọ Hòa Ward runs a handwriting club called "Handwriting Reflects Personality," helping students maintain their study habits, cultivate patience, and build self-confidence.

Many of these summer programmes are entirely free of charge and operate on a voluntary registration basis, catering to the diverse hobbies and learning needs of local students. — VNS