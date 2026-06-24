 Wartime bomb found in primary school in central Việt Nam, safely disposed

NGHỆ AN — An unexploded 250kg bomb from the resistance war against America was safely detonated in the central province of Nghệ An on Wednesday, ensuring absolute safety for local residents and equipment.

The operation was carried out by the Đô Lương Commune Military Command in coordination with the Engineering Unit under the Nghệ An provincial Military Command at a designated site in the commune.

The MK82 bomb, with its fuse still intact, was discovered two days before by workers excavating foundations for a primary school construction project. It was buried about 2.5m underground and measured 27.5cm in diametre and 1.55m in length.

Following the discovery, authorities evacuated residents and livestock from the area, established a safety perimeter, erected warning signs and maintained round-the-clock security until the bomb was safely removed and destroyed.

According to local military authorities, the MK82 is believed to be the largest wartime bomb ever found in the locality. — VNS