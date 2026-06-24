Loneliness leaves elderly vulnerable to depression, scams

HÀ NỘI — Loneliness among older adults has emerged as a growing concern, underscored by recent cases of elderly people losing their life savings in timeshare scams.

A recent seminar on loneliness among senior citizens noted that around one-third have experienced loneliness, while approximately 5 per cent report feeling lonely frequently or all the time.

Dr Nguyễn Văn Hải of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIHM) cited the case of a 66-year-old woman, identified as N.T.T., who was recently admitted to the institute with suicidal thoughts.

Three years ago, her husband suffered a stroke that left him partially paralysed and unable to care for himself. Throughout that period, she was his primary caregiver.

About six months ago, her husband passed away. She continued living alone in her hometown while her children worked in Hà Nội and were unable to stay with her regularly.

The loss of her spouse and her solitary life left her increasingly isolated and without anyone to talk to.

T. initially suffered from chronic insomnia. Gradually, she became persistently depressed, lost interest in activities she once enjoyed and lost five kilograms within two months.

Despite receiving treatment at a local hospital, her condition did not improve.

A month before her admission to NIMH, she frequently cried and believed she had become a burden on her family and developed suicidal thoughts as a means of 'freeing' herself.

After 17 days of treatment at the institute involving medication, psychotherapy, relaxation therapy and transcranial magnetic stimulation, her condition improved, and she was discharged for outpatient follow-up.

The NIHM has also treated numerous elderly patients who required hospitalisation after suffering severe psychological distress as a result of being scammed.

Meanwhile, fraud schemes have become increasingly varied, ranging from promotional sales and dietary supplements to investment opportunities and financial products.

Dr Nguyễn Thị Phương Mai, head of the Department of Mental Health for the Elderly at the National Institute of Mental Health under Bạch Mai Hospital, noted that older adults are among the groups most vulnerable to financial fraud.

In some localities, sales programmes have lured elderly people with attractive offers, special discounts for seniors or valuable gifts. Despite being advised by their children not to carry money to those promotional events, many were persuaded to make purchases and, in some cases, even borrowed money from others to participate.

Particularly alarming are cases in which elderly victims have lost billions of đồng through investment schemes or other enticing promises.

Explaining why older adults are especially vulnerable to fraud, Mai said they often seek rest and comfort while maintaining meaningful connections with family and society.

“If they are told that a product or service can improve their health, provide better living conditions, or offer holidays in a healthy setting, many are willing to spend large sums of money in the hope of improving their quality of life,” she said.

They usually want to feel that they still have a role to play, are respected and remain capable of making important decisions independently, the doctor said. Their desire to prove that they are still mentally sharp and capable of managing their own affairs often makes them reluctant to depend on or consult their children.

However, rapid technological change has made it difficult for many older people to access and keep up to date with information online. They are also less likely to encounter warnings about emerging scams circulating on social media, Mai noted.

The combination of a desire for care and attention, hopes of enjoying retirement and a need to maintain a sense of self-worth inadvertently creates vulnerabilities that commercial, investment or timeshare schemes can exploit.

According to Dr Mai, many elderly scam victims are left feeling guilty, regretful and anxious. They often suffer from prolonged worry, insomnia, feelings of worthlessness and fear of being criticised by their children. These negative emotions can result in serious psychological stress.

Medical experts said that elderly people who live alone, have recently lost loved ones, suffer from chronic illnesses or have a history of depression or anxiety after being scammed are particularly vulnerable to loneliness and subsequent depression.

Loneliness may manifest itself in various ways, including avoiding social activities, reducing contact with friends, abandoning hobbies, withdrawing from family gatherings or spending long periods alone. Lonely older adults may also experience persistent sadness, heightened sensitivity, or feelings of abandonment.

Dr Mai stressed that families should not dismiss the emotions of older relatives. Rather than criticising or imposing their opinions, family members should first listen to elderly people.

Simple acts such as making daily phone calls, sharing meals, accompanying older relatives to medical appointments or taking walks together can make a significant difference. Older adults should also maintain activities that allow them to strengthen their social connections.

When feelings of loneliness persist and begin affecting daily life, older adults should seek mental health support. If they frequently talk about death, describe themselves as a burden or express suicidal thoughts, family members should take them to specialist medical facilities for assessment and monitoring.

According to Associate Professor Dr Nguyễn Văn Tuấn, director of the NIMH, old age is the stage of life during which people are most likely to experience profound loneliness.

“In a rapidly changing society, loneliness among older adults is no longer simply an emotional state. It has become a public health issue that requires attention and early intervention.

“Even young people struggle to adapt to the rapid pace of modern social change. For older adults, the pressure is much greater,” he said.

By spending time listening and providing companionship, family members and caregivers can recognise the early signs of loneliness and depression in the elderly, protecting their mental health while reducing the likelihood that they become victims of harmful schemes, he suggested. — VNS