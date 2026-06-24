Laughter Yoga: when laughter becomes a healing remedy

By Lê Hương

At 3pm in Hà Nội’s Bạch Mai Hospital, bursts of laughter echo through the corridors of the Nuclear Medicine and Oncology Centre.

The sounds are not prompted by a joke or an entertainment performance. Instead, cancer patients, doctors and nurses stand together in a circle, making eye contact, clapping rhythmically and laughing out loud.

At first, the laughter may seem slightly forced. But within minutes, it becomes natural, contagious and uplifting.

In a place often associated with anxiety, pain and emotional strain, Laughter Yoga sessions bring a different atmosphere where patients can momentarily set aside worries about illness, while healthcare workers find relief from the pressures of demanding shifts.

The scene is part of a Laughter Yoga movement that has been growing across Việt Nam for more than a decade.

From an unusual idea to a community movement

When people speak about the origins of Laughter Yoga in Việt Nam, one name is frequently mentioned: Phạm Quốc Vinh, the pioneer who introduced the practice to local communities.

A pharmacist at Bạch Mai Hospital’s Department of Pharmacy, a clinical psychology master's graduate and Việt Nam’s first certified Laughter Yoga Master Trainer, Vinh discovered Laughter Yoga in 2011 after receiving training from Madan Kataria, the founder of the global Laughter Yoga movement.

That same year, he established the country’s first Laughter Yoga club and began a journey to spread laughter to hospitals, schools and communities.

What started as small gatherings with only a handful of participants has since evolved into a network of clubs operating regularly in Hà Nội and other localities. In 2019, the non-profit organisation Laughter Yoga Việt Nam was established to support and connect clubs while promoting the movement’s vision of 'Health, Happiness and World Peace'.

One notable feature of the movement is that most clubs operate free of charge.

“Laughter is a universal language,” Vinh told Việt Nam News. “It connects people regardless of age, profession or personal circumstances.”

Sunrise by Hoàn Kiếm Lake

While much of Hà Nội is still waking beneath the early morning mist, parks and gardens across the city are already alive with laughter.

At pedestrian areas around Hoàn Kiếm Lake, Laughter Yoga clubs gather regularly between 5.45 am and 7am.

The sight often sparks curiosity from passers-by.

Within the circles are retirees, teachers, civil servants, homemakers and even individuals who have experienced depression or prolonged periods of stress.

Nguyễn Thị Huyền Hương, head of the Lê Thái Tổ Laughter Yoga Club, recalled the club’s early days after its establishment in 2017.

“Many members initially felt tired, discouraged or showed signs of depression,” she said. “After practising for some time, they became happier, more open and found life easier to enjoy.”

For Dương Thị Hạo, head of the Hoàn Kiếm Laughter Yoga Club, the group has become a second home.

“We meet every morning, exercise together, talk and encourage one another,” she said.

“A smile is worth more than many doses of medicine. The most valuable thing is the sense of belonging to a community.”

Participants say they come not only for physical activity but also for human connection. In a modern society where work and daily life can be increasingly stressful, opportunities to share experiences and laugh together have become an important source of emotional support.

Laughter in the hospital ward

While Laughter Yoga in public parks reflects the spirit of a community activity, its role at Bạch Mai Hospital carries a different significance.

For nearly a year, the practice has been introduced in several departments across the hospital. Three afternoons each week, patients and healthcare workers spend around five minutes participating in guided laughter exercises.

Trần Văn Lu, a patient undergoing treatment, said the sessions help him feel more comfortable and optimistic.

“After laughing, I feel much lighter and happier,” he said.

For cancer patients in particular, the emotional benefits can be profound. Many participants say the exercises help reduce anxiety about their illness and provide motivation to continue treatment.

Healthcare workers have also embraced the activity.

Đỗ Xuân Bình, a resident doctor intern at the hospital, said pressure is a constant reality in the medical profession.

“After a stressful working day, laughter helps us release tension, regain positive energy and strengthen our connections with both colleagues and patients,” he said.

According to Phan Thị Thu Huệ, head nurse at the Nuclear Medicine and Oncology Centre, improving emotional well-being of patients can contribute to better treatment experiences. Interactions beyond medical procedures help build trust and foster closer relationships between patients and healthcare providers.

Science behind the smile

Although the concept may appear simple, Laughter Yoga is built upon an intriguing scientific foundation.

“The body does not clearly distinguish between spontaneous laughter and intentional laughter,” Vinh said.

“When people engage in laughter exercises that combine breathing techniques, light movement and laughter, the body still activates many of the same positive physiological responses associated with genuine laughter.”

These responses can increase oxygen intake, support respiratory and circulatory functions, strengthen the immune system and stimulate the release of hormones linked to positive emotions.

Perhaps more importantly, laughter has a unique ability to break down social barriers.

Participants do not tell jokes or create humorous situations during sessions. Instead, they make eye contact, interact through playful exercises and laugh together. Over time, what begins as deliberate laughter often evolves into genuine joy.

That transformation is one reason why many practitioners describe Laughter Yoga as 'an exercise in happiness'.

Spreading a positive way of life

Fifteen years after the first sessions were introduced, Laughter Yoga in Việt Nam has grown into a close-knit and sustainable community, with around 120 members in Hà Nội and another 200 in Hạ Long.

Within that community, laughter is more than an emotional reaction. It has become a way for people to care for their mental well-being, strengthen social bonds and rediscover joy in everyday life.

In an increasingly fast-paced world, the image of strangers standing hand in hand, looking into one another’s eyes and laughing together may be the clearest reflection of the message that Vinh and his fellow practitioners have championed for years: sometimes, a simple smile can be one of the most powerful remedies of all. VNS