Việt Nam aims to train at least 35,000 railway workers by 2030

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam plans to train at least 35,000 railway workers in the 2025-2030 period as the country is accelerating the development of modern railway infrastructure, particularly high-speed rail projects.

The target includes around 1,000 postgraduates, 14,000 university graduates, 11,000 college-level graduates and 9,000 intermediate-level technicians.

Priority training areas include railway construction, signalling and communications systems, power supply, locomotives and rolling stock, and transport operations.

The Government has also outlined plans to train at least 70,000 additional railway workers during 2031–2035 while establishing specialised training and technology transfer centres by 2045.

One of the key challenges is the lengthy training period required for specialised engineers, which can range from 5-7 years, while major railway projects are expected to move forward in the near future.

To address this issue, the Government plans to allocate approximately US$88 million for scholarships, training programmes and laboratory development. Universities are also stepping up preparations.

According to the Việt Nam Railways Corporation (VNR), the planned Lào Cai–Hà Nội–Hải Phòng railway alone will require about 2,431 personnel for management, operation, maintenance and technical services across 13 job categories, including around 1,700 frontline workers.

Human resource needs are also evolving rapidly. Alongside traditional railway occupations such as train drivers and dispatchers, demand is rising for specialists in mechatronics, signalling and telecommunications systems, power supply networks, and rolling stock inspection and maintenance.

At a broader level, the North–South high-speed railway project, spanning more than 1,500km, is forecast to generate over 200,000 jobs. Opportunities will extend across project management, engineering consultancy, construction, equipment manufacturing and railway operations.

The growing labour demand is already visible in related industries. Recently, SGC Investment and Construction JSC announced plans to recruit 25,000 workers across its system, highlighting how railway development is creating employment opportunities not only in transport but also in construction, mechanical engineering and technology sectors.

Industry experts noted that modern railway systems integrate a wide range of advanced technologies, including precision engineering, electronics, automation and artificial intelligence, making human resources a decisive factor in project success.

Associate Prof. and Dr Nguyễn Văn Hùng, Rector of the University of Transport and Communications, stressed that Việt Nam must develop a strong domestic workforce to reduce dependence on foreign contractors and experts.

Lê Trung Thành, Director of the Department of Science, Technology and Environment under the Ministry of Construction, described high-speed rail as the largest infrastructure project ever undertaken in Việt Nam. He said skilled personnel are needed at every stage, from design and construction to equipment manufacturing, operations and standard management.

The University of Transport and Communications has introduced seven new academic programmes, developed a continuous training pathway from undergraduate to doctoral levels, and launched short-term courses for engineers already working on infrastructure projects.

Students are increasingly viewing the railway sector as a promising career path. Many believed that the expansion of modern and high-speed rail networks would offer long-term employment prospects while allowing them to contribute to the country's infrastructure development.

Experts said developing railway human resources is not only an immediate need but also a long-term strategic task. Building a skilled workforce alongside technological capacity and supportive policies will be essential for Việt Nam to master railway technologies and support sustainable socio-economic growth in the decades ahead. — VNA/VNS