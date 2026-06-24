Việt Nam targets full coverage of non-traditional security education in schools by 2030

HÀ NỘI — All educational institutions nationwide are expected to implement communication and educational activities on the prevention of and response to non-traditional security threats under a project approved by Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng on June 23.

The project, titled 'Communication on the prevention of and response to non-traditional security threats through 2030, with a vision to 2045', aims to enhance awareness, responsibility and action among authorities, armed forces, businesses and people in preventing, detecting and responding to non-traditional security threats.

It also seeks to step up the country’s communication, forecasting, warning and response capacities, contributing to safeguarding national security, maintaining social order and supporting sustainable development.

By 2030, all key leaders and managers at all levels are expected to be fully informed of the Party’s guidelines, the State's policies and laws, and the national strategy on preventing and responding to non-traditional security threats.

All ministries, sectors, localities and armed force units are required to incorporate awareness-raising activities on non-traditional security into their annual work plans, while regular and thematic communication campaigns will be organised for different target groups and localities.

The project sets a target that every province and centrally-run city will establish and maintain at least one pilot model for communication and capacity building in preventing and responding to non-traditional security threats by 2030.

To improve communication capacity and crisis management, all ministries, sectors and localities are expected to establish focal points and coordination mechanisms for communication on non-traditional security issues.

National and sector-specific communication campaigns will be organised annually in response to emerging risks and challenges. Efforts will also focus on improving the capacity to tackle fake news, misinformation and communication crises.

Looking ahead to 2045, the project envisions a safe and highly adaptive society in which communication on non-traditional security becomes a routine activity supported by a modern communication ecosystem. Citizens will possess self-protection skills, while the political system and core forces will be capable of forecasting, issuing early warnings and responding effectively to non-traditional security threats.

To achieve these goals, the project outlines eight groups of tasks and solutions, including strengthening the Party's leadership and the State's management; standardising communication content and developing a national messaging system; promoting digital transformation and digital communication; enhancing strategic communication, risk communication and crisis response; safeguarding ideological and information security in cyberspace; building a resilient society; improving human resource training, inter-sectoral coordination and international cooperation; and ensuring adequate resources for implementation.

The project will be implemented nationwide, covering State agencies, organisations, armed forces, educational institutions, enterprises, media agencies and related organisations and individuals. Priority will be given to key areas, remote and border regions, islands, ethnic minority communities and groups vulnerable to non-traditional security threats.

It will be carried out in two phases during 2026–2030, focusing on strengthening coordination mechanisms, databases and core forces, as well as on communication activities, training, pilot models, monitoring and evaluation, before expanding successful models and completing rapid-response and crisis-management mechanisms. Beyond 2030, the project will continue developing a modern, synchronised and multi-platform national communication system towards the 2045 vision. — VNA/VNS