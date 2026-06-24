Hà Nội promotes OCOP products and traditional craft villages at Lifestyle Week Tokyo 2026

HÀ NỘI — A delegation from Hà Nội is participating in Lifestyle Week Tokyo and other activities within the network of creative craft cities in Japan from June 22 to 28, stated the city's Department of Agriculture and Environment.

The delegation consists of 20 members, including representatives from Hà Nội's Department of Agriculture and Environment, businesses, cooperatives, artisans and skilled craftspeople from traditional craft villages in the city.

At the fair, Hà Nội will set up a shared booth with an area of ​​90 to 100 sq.m in the Vietnamese national pavilion to display and introduce the outstanding achievements of the Capital's agricultural sector, along with unique handicrafts, gifts and OCOP products to international customers and partners.

Mr. Nguyễn Đình Hoa, Deputy Director of Hà Nội's Department of Agriculture and Environment, said that participating in the fair aims to contribute to the preservation and development of traditional crafts and villages; promote national cultural values; and enhance the competitiveness of craft products and OCOP products in the context of international integration.

This is also an opportunity for businesses, cooperatives and artisans in Hà Nội to access consumer preferences in the Japanese market, promote their brands, and seek distribution partners to expand export markets.

Besides exhibiting and introducing products, the delegation also worked with the Vietnamese Embassy, ​​the Vietnamese Commercial Counselor in Japan and business associations to connect trade and encourage the Vietnamese community abroad to participate in promoting and consuming Hà Nội's traditional craft products and OCOP products.

The delegation also participated in side activities at the fair to understand market needs and consumer trends, survey some craft and OCOP product production facilities in Japan; and study management experiences and the application of modern technology in agricultural and handicraft production. Simultaneously, members exchanged experiences on the management model of a creative design center for OCOP products and traditional craft products.

Hoa believes that participating in the Lifestyle Week Tokyo 2026 fair will not only contribute to promoting the image of Hà Nội's agriculture, traditional crafts, and culture to the world but also create opportunities for artisans and businesses to gradually integrate into the global network of creative craft cities, thereby enhancing the value and position of Hà Nội's traditional craft products in the international market. — VNA/VNS