Tuyên Quang steps up checks, providing guidance for foreigners in border areas

TUYÊN QUANG — Police in the northern province of Tuyên Quang have launched a campaign to check and control foreigners living and working in border areas, starting in Minh Tân Commune.

The operation, led by the Immigration Management Division with other units, will run across 17 border communes, focusing on those within the UNESCO Global Geopark Đồng Văn Karst Plateau.

On the first day, task forces inspected passports, visas and temporary residence declarations for foreigners. Traffic police conducted strict checks on vehicles and drivers transporting tourists along border routes.

Officers also provided on-the-spot guidance to foreign visitors and businesses on how to submit applications and obtain permits for border-area entry in line with the law.

Provincial police urged organisations and individuals, particularly businesses, to promptly file temporary residence declarations for foreign guests, ensure tourists comply with border-area rules, and avoid aiding improper residence or activities.

Violations or negligent oversight will be strictly handled under the law.

Anna Kowalska, a tourist from Poland, said that before arriving in the border area, she had not been fully aware of the regulations governing accommodation and travel.

Receiving direct guidance from local authorities made it easier for her to explore Việt Nam's northernmost region while helping her avoid unintentional violations.

Pierre Martin, a visitor from France, shared that border areas in many countries are subject to specific regulations that visitors must follow. In his view, inspections and guidance provided by authorities at accommodation establishments help tourists better understand local rules while contributing to a safe tourism environment.

In recent years, alongside the growth of community-based tourism and indigenous cultural experiences, many localities across the Đồng Văn Karst Plateau – most famously the Hà Giang Loop – have become familiar destinations for international visitors.

This has created a need to strengthen residence management, foreigner management, and security and safety measures in order to build a friendly, civilised and sustainable destination image.— VNS