Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Tuyên Quang steps up checks, providing guidance for foreigners in border areas

June 04, 2026 - 09:13
Police in Tuyên Quang Province have launched a campaign across 17 border communes to tighten checks on foreigners’ documents and tourist transport.
Tuyên Quang police tighten checks on foreigners in border areas. — VNA/VNS Photo

TUYÊN QUANG — Police in the northern province of Tuyên Quang have launched a campaign to check and control foreigners living and working in border areas, starting in Minh Tân Commune.

The operation, led by the Immigration Management Division with other units, will run across 17 border communes, focusing on those within the UNESCO Global Geopark Đồng Văn Karst Plateau.

On the first day, task forces inspected passports, visas and temporary residence declarations for foreigners. Traffic police conducted strict checks on vehicles and drivers transporting tourists along border routes.

Officers also provided on-the-spot guidance to foreign visitors and businesses on how to submit applications and obtain permits for border-area entry in line with the law.

Provincial police urged organisations and individuals, particularly businesses, to promptly file temporary residence declarations for foreign guests, ensure tourists comply with border-area rules, and avoid aiding improper residence or activities.

Violations or negligent oversight will be strictly handled under the law.

Traffic police officers of the Tuyên Quang Provincial Police inspect vehicles and drivers providing transport services for tourists. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Hạnh

Anna Kowalska, a tourist from Poland, said that before arriving in the border area, she had not been fully aware of the regulations governing accommodation and travel.

Receiving direct guidance from local authorities made it easier for her to explore Việt Nam's northernmost region while helping her avoid unintentional violations.

Pierre Martin, a visitor from France, shared that border areas in many countries are subject to specific regulations that visitors must follow. In his view, inspections and guidance provided by authorities at accommodation establishments help tourists better understand local rules while contributing to a safe tourism environment.

In recent years, alongside the growth of community-based tourism and indigenous cultural experiences, many localities across the Đồng Văn Karst Plateau – most famously the Hà Giang Loop – have become familiar destinations for international visitors.

This has created a need to strengthen residence management, foreigner management, and security and safety measures in order to build a friendly, civilised and sustainable destination image.— VNS

Officers from the Immigration Management Division of the Tuyên Quang Provincial Police provide information and guidance to foreign tourists on regulations applicable in border areas. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Hạnh
foreigners tourists border areas

see also

More on this story

Society

14th Việt Nam Trade Union Congress convened

The three-day congress is regarded as an important political event for Việt Nam’s working class and trade union organisations, marking a new development stage of the organisation as the country advances its integration and development agenda.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom