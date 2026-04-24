Dog and cat meat traders voluntarily give up their profession

HÀ NỘI — Trần Thị Phượng's restaurant in Hà Nội's Dương Nội Ward has been part of her family for generations, providing meals for her regular customers on a daily basis.

But even though the business brings in a steady income for her and her family, she has decided to shut up shop.

Phượng's restaurant is one of four dog and cat meat eateries in the capital city that are closing their doors for good, due to recent advocacy efforts and livelihoods transition workshops.

This is the result of a project which jointly implemented by the Hà Nội's Department of Livestock, Fisheries and Veterinary Medicine, the Soi Dog Foundation and the social enterprise SBCC Vietnam.

The project aims to achieve the National Target Programme goal of zero human rabies deaths by 2030, while strengthening management capacity, improving disease control and gradually aligning animal welfare standards with international practices.

Phượng said that she is now fully aware of the public health risks associated with rabies and the food safety standards for those involved in the dog and cat meat trade.

“When the supply chain lacks adequate traceability or disease control, I understand that both sellers and buyers are facing unnecessary dangers," said Phượng.

"I am fully aware that daily direct contact with raw, uninspected dog meat poses serious risks from viruses, bacteria, and parasites – first and foremost to my own health, and then to those around me, my family.

"I understand that continuing this work long-term will create increasingly more problems for the health and safety of the community.”

Phượng hopes her family will have enough time to sell off the remaining stock and reorganise their family finances before officially ending the dog and cat meat trade.

Phượng's family is not alone. To date, four dog and cat meat business owners have officially stopped their businesses, while 18 others have voluntarily registered to participate in the livelihood transition programme.

Faizan Jalil, Senior Director of the Soi Dog Foundation, said: “By replacing judgment with empathy and coercion with opportunity, we are not only addressing the dog and cat meat trade but also dismantling the conditions that sustain it.

"We believe that a future free of this trade is entirely possible, and that it will be achieved most sustainably when those involved are truly heard, supported, and given a viable path forward.”

Bùi Thị Duyên, Director of SBCC Vietnam, said: "The vocational support programme was built based on the specific circumstances and aspirations of each family.

"We are not here to replace their livelihoods – we are here to work with them to build a new, more stable, secure, and sustainable livelihood."

Việt Nam is among the Southeast Asian countries with a high rabies mortality rate. The slaughter and transportation chain of dogs and cats has been identified as one of the factors increasing the risk of disease spread.

The project's efforts are not limited to animal welfare but also relate to public health and building a more civilised city.

The project is continuing to expand its reach to more businesses, hoping that by the end of the year, more families, like Phượng's family, will find a new path for themselves, for their communities and for a safer and more humane Hà Nội. — VNS