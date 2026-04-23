Trường Sa museum set to be built in Khánh Hoà Province

KHÁNH HÒA — A museum to be built in the south-central province of Khánh Hòa starting this year will seek to raise public awareness of safeguarding Việt Nam’s sovereignty over the Trường Sa (Spratly) Islands.

The 17,100sq.m Trường Sa Musuem will be built in Cam Lâm Commune next to the Gạc Ma Martyrs Memorial Area at a cost of VNĐ 299.7 billion (US$11.4 million), to be fully provided by the private real estate developer Vinhomes JSC, member of the conglomerate Vingroup.

It will have one wing each facing Gạc Ma Island, Trường Sa Lớn Island and the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), signifying Việt Nam’s maritime sovereignty.

Once built, it will contain photos and documents of Trường Sa Island.

Construction will begin on April 29 and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2028.

Nguyễn Thanh Hà, deputy chairman of the Khánh Hòa Province People's Committee, said local authorities would oversee the construction.

Trường Sa special zone is under the administrative management of Khánh Hoà Province. — VNS