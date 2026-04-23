The 2026 Humanitarian Month will be launched on April 29

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Red Cross Society (VNRC) will launch the 2026 Humanitarian Month nationwide at a ceremony in Hà Nội on April 29, marking a major annual mobilisation of charitable action across the country.

The 2026 Humanitarian Month, themed 80 Years – A Journey of Compassion for the Community, aims to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Việt Nam Red Cross Society, a milestone of special significance in the history of the country’s humanitarian movement.

The initiative seeks to connect agencies, organisations, businesses and communities in humanitarian activities, supporting vulnerable groups and people in difficult circumstances while strengthening sustainable social welfare.

Campaign activities will focus on spreading compassion throughout society, reinforcing the VNRC’s central role in humanitarian coordination, and accelerating digital transformation in aid delivery to improve transparency, accountability and effectiveness.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Hà Nội, VNRC Vice President and General Secretary Nguyễn Hải Anh said the 2026 Humanitarian Month will focus on three key directions.

“Firstly, a strong shift from short-term assistance to sustainable support, emphasising livelihoods and enhancing people's self-reliance. Secondly, promoting digital transformation in humanitarian activities, ensuring transparency in resource mobilisation and utilisation. And most importantly, continuing to affirm Việt Nam's international humanitarian responsibility, proactively sharing and supporting international friends in need.

"We believe that the Humanitarian Month in 2026 will achieve practical results, contributing to better care for the poor and vulnerable, while strongly spreading humanitarian values in society," he said.

The campaign sets out targets including mobilising at least VNĐ500 billion (nearly US$19 million) for humanitarian activities and supporting sustainable livelihoods for 17,000 households. The VNRC will organise Humanitarian Day activities in all communes and wards nationwide. Each level of the organisation will implement at least one practical humanitarian project or task. The voluntary blood donation movement will also be promoted nationwide with a target of collecting around 80,000 units of blood.

A key highlight of the 2026 Humanitarian Month is the rollout of the Community of Compassion – Connecting with Love pilot model in disadvantaged areas of Tuyên Quang, Nghệ An, and An Giang provinces. The model aims to provide comprehensive livelihood support for 213 impoverished households, award scholarships and school supplies to all poor students in the target areas and develop community humanitarian projects marking the 80th anniversary of the society’s founding. It is seen as a shift from individual assistance towards a more sustainable and community-focused approach.

In addition, the VNRC will launch a fundraising campaign on digital platforms through its Thiện nguyện (Volunteer) application, combining online and direct donations. The campaign has two main goals: supporting sustainable livelihoods and welfare domestically and providing international humanitarian assistance to countries affected by natural disasters, epidemics and conflicts.

Over the past five years, the VNRC system has mobilised more than VNĐ3.182 trillion, assisting over 6.6 million people in vulnerable circumstances. These results reflect not only the effectiveness of resource mobilisation but also the growing spread of humanitarian values across society. — VNS