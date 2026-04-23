Hà Nội proposes free public transport during upcoming holidays

HÀ NỘI — The capital city is set to waive public transport fares during upcoming public holidays in a bid to ease traffic pressure and promote greener mobility.

The municipal Department of Construction has submitted the proposal to the city People’s Committee, suggesting free access to subsidised public passenger transport, including buses and urban railway lines, for residents and tourists during the Hùng Kings’ Festival, National Reunification Day (April 30) and International Workers’ Day (May 1) holidays.

According to the department, travel demand is expected to surge during the upcoming holiday periods, with the Hùng Kings’ Festival break lasting three days (April 25–27), followed by a four-day holiday for National Reunification Day and International Workers’ Day (April 30–May 3).

Đào Việt Long, deputy director of the Department of Construction, said previous fare exemptions during major holidays, including the 80th National Day (September 2, 2025) and Tết (Lunar New Year) 2026, were well received by the public and contributed to increased use of public transport.

Statistics show that during fare-free periods, ridership rose sharply, while private vehicle use is reduced, which in turn, helps cut environmental pollution and traffic congestion.

During the National Day (September 2) holiday in 2025, urban railway ridership exceeded 686,000 over four days, about three times higher than usual, while bus usage averaged over 335,000 passengers per day, up 3.4 times. During the Tết holiday this year, the total number of free trips reached 1.31 million, up 68 per cent year-on-year.

Under the proposal, all 128 subsidised bus routes and two urban railway lines, Cát Linh–Hà Đông and Nhổn–Ga Hà Nội, would be included.

Two options have been put forward, a continuous nine-day fare exemption from April 25 to May 3 or a seven-day plan split across the two holiday periods. The department has recommended the second option to better align with the official holiday schedule.

Passengers would still receive tickets, either paper or electronic, but at zero cost. Transport operators would be responsible for recording passenger volumes as a basis for financial settlement.

As the services are operated under public service contracts, revenue losses from ticket sales would be compensated by the city budget. Estimated subsidy costs are around VNĐ20.6 billion (US$783,000) under the nine-day plan and approximately VNĐ16.2 billion ($615,000) under the seven-day option.

“The policy would not only make travel more convenient and cost-effective for residents, but also promote tourism and consumption, improve the city’s image and reduce congestion during peak holiday periods,” said Long.

The Department of Construction has proposed assigning relevant agencies and transport operators, including Hanoi Railways Co Ltd, to implement the plan while ensuring safety, service quality and flexibility in response to rising demand. — VNS