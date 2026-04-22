1,000-library project launched to boost student learning access

HÀ NỘI — The project 1,000 Knowledge Libraries for Children has been launched at ceremony on Tuesday in Hà Nội as a practical initiative to improve access to knowledge for students, particularly in disadvantaged areas.

The Việt Nam Publishing Association, in coordination with Thiếu niên Tiền phong và Nhi đồng (Youth Pioneer and Children) newspaper, held the ceremony to announce the project and launch the nationwide campaign Donate a Book – Open the Future, marking Việt Nam Book and Reading Culture Day (April 21).

The 1,000 Knowledge Libraries for Children project will be carried out nationwide in 10 years (from 2026 to 2035), with the aim of building and donate 1,000 school-based libraries.

Each library will follow a standard model, featuring 500–1,000 age-appropriate books, newspapers and publications, in addition to learning support equipment such as computers, projectors and friendly reading spaces.

Beyond physical facilities, the project aims to build a sustainable learning environment where reading becomes a habit, a need and a joy for students, contributing to the holistic development of young Vietnamese generations.

The Donate a Book – Open the Future campaign is expected not only to enrich learning resources but also to foster a spirit of sharing and social responsibility among young people, especially towards their peers in disadvantaged areas.

Donated materials will be collected, classified, reviewed and integrated into the library system in a transparent and effective manner, ensuring compliance with educational standards.

President of the Việt Nam Publishing Association Phạm Minh Tuấn emphasised that people and knowledge have always been identified as the central factor and key driver for rapid and sustainable growth in the country’s development strategy.

Major resolutions, including the 14th National Party Congress resolution, Politburo's Resolution 57 on science and technology, Resolution 71 on education and training, Resolution 80 on cultural development and Directive 04-CT/TW on publishing activities, all place strong emphasis on human resource development, promoting reading culture and enabling younger generations to access comprehensive knowledge.

With nationwide scale, socialised resources and strong community participation, the 1,000 Knowledge Libraries for Children project and the Donate a Book – Open the Future campaign are expected to create long-term, practical value for education and society, helping build a strong knowledge foundation for Việt Nam’s younger generation. — VNS