HCM City plans reforms to retain bus users as free fares considered

HCM CITY — HCM City authorities are preparing a set of reforms to sustain public transport use as the southern metropolis considers waiving bus fares across its domestic network, officials said.

In a proposal submitted to the municipal People’s Committee on Tuesday, the Department of Construction outlined measures that go beyond fare subsidies, including network restructuring, infrastructure upgrades and service improvements aimed at making buses more attractive.

The plan calls for reorganising routes, expanding services and introducing electric buses and smaller vehicles to better serve densely populated neighbourhoods.

Authorities also aim to strengthen connectivity, linking the network with areas such as Bình Dương and Vũng Tàu wards, as well as the under-construction Long Thành International Airport.

Infrastructure investment will be prioritised to support the overhaul. The city is studying dedicated bus lanes on key corridors, including Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh and Nguyễn Tất Thành streets after planned expansions.

Major terminals, including Sài Gòn, Chợ Lớn, and Củ Chi bus stations, along with interchange hubs, are set for upgrades, while pedestrian access to stops will be improved.

On operations, officials plan to roll out a unified electronic ticketing system across the network and expand the use of digital tools in traffic management.

Cashless payments are already available on most routes and on the city’s first metro line, while real-time journey planning applications are expected to be further upgraded.

The transport sector is also proposing more flexible operations, including adjusting routes, stops and service hours based on demand, increasing frequency during peak periods, and better synchronising bus schedules with metro and other modes to reduce waiting times and ease transfers.

The department has put forward three options for fare waivers, favouring a fully free system managed through electronic cards to maintain oversight, ensure security and preserve service quality.

Officials said the broader measures are intended to prevent a drop in ridership once fares are removed. Previous free-fare campaigns boosted passenger numbers sharply but only temporarily, highlighting the need for more comprehensive reforms.

In addition, the city is studying low-emission zones in central districts and outlying areas such as Cần Giờ and Côn Đảo, restricting high-emission vehicles and encouraging a shift to public transport.

HCM City currently operates 180 bus routes with more than 2,400 vehicles, including 135 intra-city lines. Authorities aim to introduce free fares on all domestic routes as early as May, pending approval. — VNS