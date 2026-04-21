Polish-French friendship Day launched in Đà Nẵng   

ĐÀ NẴNG – The Honourary Consul of Poland, in cooperation with the Institute of France in Đà Nẵng, has introduced Polish-French Friendship Day, marking a significant milestone in the strengthening of ties between the two nations within central Việt Nam.

The event reflects the ‘new chapter’ of bilateral relations recently established between Warsaw and Paris. This local initiative brought the spirit of European cooperation to life through a shared focus on youth, education, and international heritage.

A centrepiece of the celebration featured Vietnamese students presenting detailed reports on the emblematic animals of Poland. Delivered entirely in French, these presentations allowed the students to showcase their linguistic skills while exploring Polish culture.

The session provided a unique opportunity for learners to present their research in a formal diplomatic context, fostering a deeper understanding of the ties that bind the two cultures.

The event also encouraged a meaningful exchange on the linguistic and historical commonalities between Poland and France. The presence of local families further emphasised the community impact of the day, highlighting their pride in the students' academic achievements and their engagement with global topics.

The successful collaboration between the Institute of France and the Honorary Consulate of Poland reinforces Đà Nẵng’s standing as a key hub for international dialogue.

By fostering these connections, both institutions continue to create unique educational opportunities and promote a diverse cultural landscape in the region.

The Institute of France in Đà Nẵng, which is one of four offices established in Việt Nam, including Hà Nội, HCM City, Huế and Đà Nẵng, is a cornerstone of French cultural and linguistic promotion in central Việt Nam, offering a gateway to Francophone culture through education, arts, and diplomatic exchange.

Meanwhile, the Honourary Consulate of Poland works to promote Polish interests and strengthen economic and cultural bonds between Poland and Đà Nẵng City, and connect central Việt Nam with Europe.

Last year, a Polish Book Corner was launched at the Đà Nẵng University of Science and Education under Đà Nẵng University, supported by the Polish Embassy in Việt Nam. VNS