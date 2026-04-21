Missing teenager found after 36-hour intensive search on northern mountain

PHÚ THỌ — Authorities in the northern province of Phú Thọ have found a 19-year-old student of Đại Nam University early Tuesday morning after he had been missing for more than 36 hours in the Tam Đảo forest.

Lưu Xuân Năm, Vice Chairman of Đạo Trù Commune People’s Committee, said rescue teams reached the student Nguyễn Tuấn Anh quickly, took safety measures and provided initial medical aid. His condition is being monitored.

The local authorities mobilised more than 100 people, including police, military, medical personnel and local residents, to take part in the search. Teams deployed drones equipped with thermal cameras to scan dense forest and rugged terrain, but operations were hampered by darkness and heavy fog around 11.15pm on Monday.

Tuấn Anh’s family also hired a professional search team from Hà Nội, and Phú Thọ provincial police sent about 20 officers and firefighters from the Fire Prevention and Rescue Department to assist, Năm said.

Initial reports indicate Anh lost contact with his family at about 6pm on Sunday while hiking with a group of 10 in Vĩnh Ninh village, Đạo Trù commune.

The group began their hike from the Rít foothills that morning and he got separated in the difficult terrain. — VNS