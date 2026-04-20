Hà Nội deploys AI-powered drones, cameras to detect and handle traffic violations

HÀ NỘI — Traffic Police Team No. 7 under the Hà Nội Traffic Police Division, in coordination with ward-level police, on Monday morning started to deploy flycams and AI-powered cameras to monitor and detect traffic offences.

The force's focus today is on illegal stopping and parking, a major cause of congestion along Nguyễn Trãi Street through Thanh Xuân Ward, one of the capital city's busiest route.

The combination of advanced technology and on-site forces has enabled more comprehensive traffic control, helping to reduce congestion during peak hours.

The initiative also aims to raise public awareness among road users, paving the way for smarter and more sustainable traffic management in the capital. — VNS