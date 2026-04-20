Hà Nội deploys AI-powered drones, cameras to detect and handle traffic violations

|Traffic Police Team No. 7 under Hà Nội Traffic Police Division uses a flycam to monitor traffic conditions along Nguyễn Trãi Street, Thanh Xuân Ward during the morning rush hour. — VNA/VNS Photo Trung Nguyên
HÀ NỘI — Traffic Police Team No. 7 under the Hà Nội Traffic Police Division, in coordination with ward-level police, on Monday morning started to deploy flycams and AI-powered cameras to monitor and detect traffic offences.
The force's focus today is on illegal stopping and parking, a major cause of congestion along Nguyễn Trãi Street through Thanh Xuân Ward, one of the capital city's busiest route.
|Traffic flows smoothly along Nguyễn Trãi Street during the morning rush hour this morning. — VNA/VNS Photo Trung Nguyên
|Coordination between the traffic police and ward-level police helps improve the effectiveness of traffic order and safety management. — VNA/VNS Photo Trung Nguyên
The combination of advanced technology and on-site forces has enabled more comprehensive traffic control, helping to reduce congestion during peak hours.
The initiative also aims to raise public awareness among road users, paving the way for smarter and more sustainable traffic management in the capital. — VNS
|During operations, authorities use devices such as flycams and AI-powered cameras to record violations as evidence, ensuring accuracy, objectivity and transparency. — VNA/VNS Photo Trung Nguyên
|Live footage from the flycam is transmitted to a mobile control screen, enabling the quick detection of illegal stopping and parking. — VNA/VNS Photo Trung Nguyên
|A working team from Traffic Police Team No. 7, in coordination with Thanh Xuân Ward Police, approach and handle a case of illegal stopping that obstructed traffic. — VNA/VNS Photo Trung Nguyên
|The use of flycams and AI-powered cameras improves traffic control efficiency, helping authorities gradually build a smart traffic management model in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Trung Nguyên
|A flycam captures vehicles illegally stopping and parking along Nguyễn Trãi Street, Thanh Xuân Ward, Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Trung Nguyên
|Coordination between the traffic police and ward-level police enhances the effectiveness of maintaining traffic order and safety. — VNA/VNS Photo Trung Nguyên