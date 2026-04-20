First national conference on sci-tech in fisheries to be held in late April

HÀ NỘI — A push to cast science and technology as the main engine of Việt Nam’s fisheries future will take centre stage later this month as the first national conference on science, technology and fisheries inspection is held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in HCM City on April 27–28, an event expected to signal a new tide in the sector’s development.

The gathering is being billed as a key milestone in applying scientific advances across fisheries production and the wider value chain at a time when the industry is under pressure to balance rapid growth with long-term sustainability.

Science and technology have been identified as essential drivers to support the fast and sustainable expansion of Việt Nam’s fisheries and aquaculture sectors while improving added value and global competitiveness.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) said the conference comes as the sector enters a new phase of development that demands both higher growth and stronger sustainability safeguards.

The national conference is expected to review and evaluate research results during the 2021–25 period and set out directions for key science and technology programmes for 2026–30.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phùng Đức Tiến said: “This is an opportunity to connect technology with production, bringing research achievements, equipment and technical solutions into practice, thereby improving productivity, quality and added value for the fisheries industry.

“The conference will also be an important milestone for the development of the industry in the years to come.”

Around 300 delegates are expected to attend, including policymakers, scientists, entrepreneurs from domestic and international organisations, along with local representatives and fishermen.

The conference will be held in a hybrid format featuring a plenary session and four specialised subcommittees focusing on key areas of the industry.

Deputy Director of the MAE’s Department of Science and Technology Nguyễn Hữu Ninh said one of the key goals is to strengthen links between managers, scientists, businesses and local communities.

“This will form a sustainable linked ecosystem, minimise risks, enhance production capacity and increase value for the entire fisheries chain,” he said.

From a regulatory perspective, Deputy Director General of the Directorate of Fisheries Nguyễn Quang Hùng stressed that science and technology must underpin both policymaking and development strategies.

“From breeding technology, aquaculture environment management, feed, nutrition to processing, preservation and traceability, everything needs to be synchronously reformed to achieve growth targets,” he said.

Alongside growth ambitions, the conference will also highlight sustainability priorities including reducing unsustainable exploitation, limiting post-harvest losses and developing marine fisheries in line with biodiversity conservation and aquatic resource management.

A major feature will be a technology exhibition area with around 200 booths. According to Lê Trọng Đảm, deputy editor-in-chief of Nông nghiệp & Môi trường (Agriculture and Environment) newspaper, it will serve as both a showcase and a bridge between research and production.

“Ideas and technical solutions will be tested in practice here, confirming their value through economic efficiency,” he said.

Following the conference, Việt Nam’s first international exhibition on fisheries science and technology, VinaFis Expo 2026, will take place from April 28–30 at SECC. It is expected to draw fisheries organisations from across the region including Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and China as well as international buyers, opening opportunities for cooperation, technology transfer and expanded export markets.

Statistics show that during 2021–25, Việt Nam’s fisheries sector recorded positive results driven by science and technology application and international cooperation.

By 2025, total fisheries production reached nearly 10 million tonnes with export revenue of about US$11.3 billion, ranking Việt Nam fourth globally in production volume and third in export value.

The sector currently provides livelihoods for more than four million workers and plays a vital role in the marine economy.

Future targets include production of 9.8 million tonnes and export revenue of $14-16 billion by 2030, alongside the development of a large-scale aquaculture industry.

By 2045, the vision is for Việt Nam’s fisheries sector to remain a key global player, with the country among the top three seafood processing hubs worldwide. — VNS