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Ethnic pride

April 20, 2026 - 17:38
Hundreds of representatives from Việt Nam’s 54 ethnic groups gathered at the Việt Nam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hà Nội to mark Ethnic Culture Day (April 19), celebrating shared heritage while calling for stronger support to preserve traditions for future generations.

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