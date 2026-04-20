Ethnic pride

Hundreds of representatives from Việt Nam’s 54 ethnic groups gathered at the Việt Nam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hà Nội to mark Ethnic Culture Day (April 19), celebrating shared heritage while calling for stronger support to preserve traditions for future generations.
The Food Safety Authority called on the E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency to inform e-commerce platforms and online storefronts to coordinate with sellers and distributors to stop trading any batches of HiPP baby food suspected of containing toxic substance, if such products are found circulating in Việt Nam.
Việt Đức University Hospital on the morning of April 20 reported an exceptionally rare emergency, unprecedented in world medical literature: a patient admitted with two chopsticks, seven to 10cm long, deeply embedded in both eyes.
HCM lawmakers have approved plans for a VNĐ30 trillion (US$1.2 billion) Central Square and Administrative Centre in the Thủ Thiêm New Urban Area, one of the city’s most ambitious urban projects in years.
Technology has transformed health care, but the digital environment can amplify cyberbullying, data breaches and misinformation, posing risk to people’s well-being, especially key population groups most vulnerable to HIV.