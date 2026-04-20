Foreign national arrested after firing gun following traffic collision in northern Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Police in the northern province of Hưng Yên have arrested a Chinese national who allegedly fired a handgun following a traffic collision, concluding a manhunt that lasted just over 24 hours earlier this month, according to an announcement from the public security ministry on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Yu Haiyang, is under investigation for illegal use of a weapon after the incident, which occurred on April 7 in Nghĩa Trụ Commune.

According to local authorities, the collision took place on Kinh Đô 1 Road in the Vinhomes Ocean Park 2 urban area, involving a car and a motorbike ridden by Trần Bảo Vũ, 27, from the northern province of Lào Cai. Vũ sustained minor injuries while both vehicles were damaged. The car left the scene immediately after the crash.

Police said that following the collision, a man of Chinese nationality inside the car drew a handgun and fired a single shot out of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The suspect then fled the scene with a woman believed to be connected to him.

Local police in Nghĩa Trụ quickly secured the scene and launched an investigation, coordinating with provincial authorities amid concerns over the suspect’s foreign nationality and use of a firearm.

Through surveillance footage and investigative measures, officers identified the vehicle as belonging to a 31-year-old woman from Hưng Yên, whose husband is Yu Haiyang, born in 1988 and holding Chinese nationality.

Authorities said the suspect attempted to evade capture by switching vehicles and travelling across multiple localities. He was eventually intercepted on April 8 in Nghệ An Province.

During questioning, Yu admitted to firing the gun. Police said he had disposed of the weapon by throwing it into the Red River near Bình Minh ferry terminal while on the run.

The case file has now been transferred to relevant authorities for further legal proceedings in accordance with Vietnamese law. — VNS