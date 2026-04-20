Traffic penalties to be revised to curb unregistered transport services: public security ministry

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security is seeking public feedback on proposed amendments to Decree 168 that would introduce stricter measures aimed at tightening oversight of commercial transport operations and improving road traffic order and safety.

Decree No 168/2024/NĐ-CP took effect on January 1, 2025, setting out significantly higher fines for road traffic violations.

According to the drafting agency, the proposed amendments are necessary as road traffic order and safety remain complicated, particularly in relation to vehicles not registered for commercial operations but still providing passenger or goods transport services.

These practices undermine fairness and transparency in the transport sector and also result in losses to the State budget, according to the proposal.

“This practice is also intended to evade State management of road transport activities,” said the drafting agency, adding that there is still a lack of specific sanctions for non-standard container vehicles and ferries that exceed permitted length and height limits.

The draft would strengthen penalties for shadow contract cars and so-called shared-ride vehicles.

Drivers of vehicles not registered for commercial passenger transport but still carrying paying passengers or taking bookings could face fines of VNĐ12–14 million (US$455–530) and a deduction of six points from their 12-point driving licence.

Authorities have also proposed revising points (i) and (l) of Article 3(3) of the decree, requiring vehicles to install image recording devices in the passenger compartment, in addition to existing regulations on journey management devices, driver-facing cameras, seat belts, seats for kindergarten and primary school children and specialised rescue equipment.

Footage recording the passenger compartment could be required to be disclosed under the revised point (l).

The draft also proposes amending Article 20(5)(d) in a stricter direction to prohibit contracted passenger vehicles from setting up informal gathering points at their headquarters, branch offices, representative offices or other fixed locations under cooperation arrangements.

The ministry is also proposing broader sanctioning powers for front-line enforcement authorities. On-duty public security officers would see their maximum fine-issuing authority increase to VNĐ7.5 million (US$285) from VNĐ500,000 ($19) under the current decree.

Heads of commune-level public security units may be allowed to issue fines of up to VNĐ37.5 million ($1,425) and impose temporary driving licence suspensions. Meanwhile, heads of the Traffic Police Department and provincial public security units may be authorised to issue maximum fines of VNĐ75 million ($2,845).

The public consultation period for the draft will run until April 19. The revised decree is expected to take effect on July 1. — VNS