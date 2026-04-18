Top leader lauds unsung contributions by ethnic minority people to national culture

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm on Saturday praised the persistent, silent, yet immense contributions by village elders, community leaders, artisans, and prominent figures among ethnic groups nationwide – those who are preserving the roots of the nation and safeguarding the values that constitute the identity, depth, and enduring strength of Việt Nam.

He made the commendation while receiving village elders, community leaders, artisans, and prominent figures from across the country on the occasion of the Vietnamese Ethnic Culture Day (April 19).

The Party and State leader emphasised that preserving the culture of ethnic groups was not only about preserving heritage, but also about safeguarding the spiritual foundation of society, strengthening the great national solidarity, and creating intrinsic strength for sustainable national development.

Within this foundation, elderly villagers, community heads, artisans, and respected individuals played a particularly important role. "They are not only keepers of community memory but also spiritual anchors and places where trust converges, contributing to stability and cohesion at the grassroots level," he noted.

Over the past years, under the leadership of the Party and State, with coordinated efforts by the entire political system and endeavours by localities and the people, the preservation and promotion of ethnic groups’ cultural values have achieved many important results, creating positive changes in both public awareness and social life.

Besides the obtained achievements, General Secretary and President Lâm also pointed out certain new difficulties and challenges in the preservation and promotion of the cultural values of ethnic groups, adding that some are long-term issues that directly impact the foundation of sustainable national development.

"Only when culture is nurtured based on the self-awareness and pride of each individual can it exist and develop sustainably," he remarked.

He expressed confidence that village elders, community leaders, artisans, and prominent figures would continue to bring into play their particularly crucial roles to help uphold cultural identity, enhance the great national solidarity, and create a solid cornerstone for the sustainable development of the country.

The leader said that cultural preservation should be closely linked to livelihood development, especially community-based tourism, so that local residents could both maintain their identity and improve their income, thereby generating long-term momentum for cultural preservation and promotion.

"Development is not just about adding new things, but also about keeping and capitalising on the inherent positive values," he said.

On this occasion, the General Secretary and President requested the Government, ministries, sectors, and local Party committees and authorities to continue to thoroughly grasp the Party's policy on cultural development in the new period, considering this a key task closely linked to the goal of fast and sustainable development of each locality and the country as a whole.

In 2008, the Prime Minister issued a decision designating April 19 as the Vietnamese Ethnic Culture Day. Since then, the day has truly become a major occasion for people of all ethnic groups to meet and immerse themselves in traditional festivals and unique cultural spaces of ethnic communities. — VNA/VNS