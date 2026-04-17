Hà Giang Loop to see stricter measures rolled out to ensure safety

TUYÊN QUANG — Local police are rolling out stricter inspection and enforcement measures on the Hà Giang Loop in the northern province of Tuyên Quang amid a rise in traffic violations, aiming to ensure visitor safety and protect the province’s tourism brand.

The Hà Giang Loop, the informal name for the route around the Đồng Văn Karst Plateau Geopark, has become an increasingly popular experience for adventure-seeking tourists, especially foreigners.

Safety measures have been stepped up following the death of a young UK tourist in early April.

Orla Wates, 19, fell off a motorbike and was hit by a truck while travelling on the Hà Giang Loop. She was hospitalised at Hà Nội’s Việt Đức University Hospital and was pronounced dead on April 2.

Her passing made national and international headlines after her family chose to donate her organs to patients in Việt Nam awaiting life-saving transplants.

Addressing violations

Authorities noted that traffic violations and poor driving practices persist among both tour drivers and self-driving tourists on routes from Hà Giang 1 and Hà Giang 2 wards to areas within the UNESCO-recognised geopark.

Common violations include driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane use, failing to keep right, speeding and lacking required personal and vehicle documentation.

Authorities said these behaviours pose a high risk of traffic accidents, especially on steep, winding and complex mountainous roads. Beyond endangering road users, such violations also undermine the local tourism environment and damage the province’s image as a safe and welcoming destination.

In response, the Tuyên Quang Provincial Police have directed stronger enforcement of traffic safety regulations, with a focus on tourists and particularly foreign visitors.

They are reviewing high-risk locations and shortcomings in traffic infrastructure, such as missing convex mirrors, speed bumps and signage, to recommend timely solutions.

Lt Col Đường Mạnh Kiên, head of the province’s Road Traffic Police Team No 3, said his unit had instructed all officers to heighten responsibility and strictly handle violations that lead to traffic accidents.

“Special attention is being paid to tourist transport drivers and foreign visitors renting vehicles,” he said. “Our approach is firm enforcement combined with guidance and communication to ensure both locals and tourists understand and comply with the law.”

Since April 12, traffic police have intensified patrols along routes from Hà Giang 1 and Hà Giang 2 to the Đồng Văn Karst Plateau. More than 40 violations involving tour drivers and self-driving tourists have been identified and handled.

Raising awareness

Alongside enforcement, authorities are working closely with commune- and ward-level police to review and compile lists of vehicle rental services and travel companies.

There are currently around 50 vehicle rental and travel service providers operating in Hà Giang 1 and Hà Giang 2 wards. These businesses are required to sign commitments to comply strictly with traffic safety regulations, particularly not renting vehicles to unqualified drivers.

So far, around 30 such businesses have signed commitments.

Public awareness campaigns have been identified as a key long-term solution. Traffic police have been directly informing both Vietnamese drivers and foreign tourists, using Vietnamese and English, about road safety regulations, especially for navigating mountainous roads.

Key messages include the use of valid driving licences, compliance with speed and lane rules, not driving under the influence of alcohol and wearing standard helmets.

Michael Brown, a tourist from the UK, told Nhân Dân (People) newspaper that when he was stopped for a document check while riding his rented motorbike to the Đồng Văn Karst Plateau, the police officers explained everything clearly to him in English, emphasising the importance of following the rules on dangerous routes to ensure his own safety.

Communication and legal education efforts are also targeting travel firms, vehicle rental providers and tour drivers.

On April 16, nearly 100 motorbike drivers from Jasmine Tours Hà Giang attended a training session led by provincial traffic police covering key road safety regulations and safe driving skills for mountainous terrain.

The training focused on valid licensing, compliance with speed and lane rules, avoiding alcohol and wearing proper helmets while driving. Drivers were also equipped with skills to handle hazardous conditions and difficult terrain to prevent accidents.

Nguyễn Văn Tuấn, director of Jasmine Tours Hà Giang – a major tour operator that offers pillion riding service – said the session helped improve drivers’ awareness and responsibility in ensuring safety for themselves and tourists.

“We aim to build a traffic safety culture where drivers are not only transport providers but also ambassadors for a safe, civilised and friendly tourism image,” he said.

Đinh Mạnh Hùng, a driver for the company, said: “After the training, I better understand my responsibility, not only for my own safety but also for my passengers. I will also remind tourists, especially foreigners, to comply with traffic rules.”

The training is expected to be delivered to 100 per cent of travel and vehicle rental service providers in the area.

Action from authorities

Phan Huy Ngọc, deputy secretary of the Tuyên Quang Party Committee and chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism will lead a comprehensive review of tourist sites, particularly eco-tourism areas and spontaneous check-in locations attracting large crowds.

In addition to guidance for safe tourism operations, unsafe conditions must be addressed and non-compliant sites may face suspension, he said.

Tuyên Quang’s Department of Construction will review and plan parking systems, upgrade signage and transport infrastructure, especially on high-risk mountainous routes.

Meanwhile, provincial police will intensify inspections of tourism-related business activities, strictly handle violations such as price gouging and improper pricing and tighten management of motorbike rentals for tourists.

Local authorities are also tasked with strengthening oversight of tourism services, including food and accommodation providers, ensuring price transparency and preventing overcharging or harassment of visitors. They must respond promptly to tourist feedback, including online complaints.

Inspections of tourist destinations in the area are expected to be increased, especially as the National Reunification and Labour Day holiday (April 30–May 1) and the summer vacation season are nearing.

For water-based tourism in areas such as Mèo Vạc, Nà Hang, and Thượng Lâm, stricter control will be applied to boats and vessels, prohibiting unsafe operations and requiring compliance with safety and pricing regulations.

The provincial tourism association is ordered to step up awareness efforts among its members and coordinate with authorities to improve service quality.

Ensuring safety in tourism activities is identified as a key priority for Tuyên Quang, contributing to the effective implementation of the provincial plan on maintaining security and order in the tourism sector for 2025–30 and building a safe, friendly and attractive image for both domestic and international visitors. — VNS