Tourism Promotion Organisation for Global Cities meets in Tây Ninh

TÂY NINH — Developing tourism that harmonises green growth with the preservation of indigenous cultural values was the central focus of the 2026 Tourism Promotion Organisation for Global Cities Vietnam Regional Meeting that opened in Tây Ninh Province this week.

The two-day event organised by the TPO, served as a policy exchange forum with the aim to strengthen regional linkages and orient tourism development towards identity-driven, eco-friendly practices that enhance local competitiveness and long-term sustainability.

With the theme "Sports and Wellness Tourism Trends Based on Unique Local Advantages", the event brought together 168 tourism industry representatives from 14 Vietnamese provinces and cities, international representatives, tourism experts, and major industry players like Vietnam Airlines, Saigontourist and Sun Group.

Addressing the event on April 14, TPO secretary general Kang Daeun said this first regional meeting of 2026 aimed to facilitate substantive and practical policy discussions among member cities.

“The forum allows members to explore regional projects, share experiences and agree on cooperation initiatives, particularly in enhancing urban tourism competitiveness.”

Phạm Tấn Hòa, vice chairman of the Tây Ninh Province People’s Committee, underlined the event’s significance in the context of deepening international integration and expanding regional cooperation.

“Since joining TPO in 2021, Tây Ninh has been a responsible and proactive member, leveraging TPO as an effective multilateral mechanism to share experiences and develop tourism in a professional, sustainable and globally integrated manner.”

Tây Ninh boasts a diverse range of tourism attractions, including spiritual tourism centred on the Bà Đen Mountain National Tourist Area, historical and heritage sites featuring revolutionary relic sites and the Cao Đài Holy See and emerging modern trends such as eco-resorts, sports tourism, wellness retreats, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions).

On April 15 delegates visited places like Mỹ Quỳnh Safari and Chavi Garden.

The visits were meant to showcase the province’s tourism infrastructure, introduce its attractions and open up new opportunities for business partnerships as well as product development.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Busan, South Korea, TPO has 118 member-cities across the world.

It is a primary driver of global urban tourism cooperation through regular regional meetings and general assemblies. — VNS