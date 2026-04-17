Trần Hưng Đạo Bridge project in Hà Nội gathers pace towards completion

The Trần Hưng Đạo Bridge project in Hà Nội, launched in late 2025 with a total investment of nearly VNĐ16 trillion, is being fast-tracked with round-the-clock construction, including work through holidays, to accelerate progress.
Spanning 4.18km, the bridge connects the Trần Hưng Đạo – Trần Thánh Tông intersection in Hoàn Kiếm District with Nguyễn Sơn Street in Long Biên District. The main bridge section crossing the Hồng River is 870m long with six spans, featuring six motor vehicle lanes, two bicycle lanes and two pedestrian lanes.
As of mid-April 2026, contractors have completed most bored-pile foundations across key sections, including the main bridge, approach roads, and auxiliary structures. Work is focused on completing river piers ahead of the upcoming flood season.
The project also includes three major interchanges and is expected to be completed in time for APEC 2027, subject to full site clearance handover. VNS
|The first households in alley 695 Bạch Đằng Street, Hồng Hà Ward, have begun relocating belongings and handing over the cleared land to contractor Trung Chính, with completion expected before April 20. VNA/VNS Photos
|Contractors carry out construction of bridge piers in the middle of the Hồng River.
|Pier TC8 in the river and the approach road on Nguyễn Sơn Street, Long Biên Ward, are being accelerated by contractor Đạt Phương to ensure progress stays on schedule.
|Taking advantage of favourable weather conditions early in the year, contractors working on the Trần Hưng Đạo Bridge across the Hồng River have mobilised maximum manpower and machinery, organising multiple construction fronts in parallel to stay on schedule.
|Piers TC2 and TC3 in Hồng Hà Ward are being constructed in line with the required schedule.
|Contractors are currently mobilising manpower and machinery to complete river piers ahead of the 2026 early flood season.
|A sense of urgency grips the construction site of the Trần Hưng Đạo Bridge project in April 2026.
|A sense of urgency grips the construction site of the Trần Hưng Đạo Bridge project in April 2026.
|Trần Hưng Đạo Bridge is one of seven Hồng River crossings launched in 2025, alongside Hồng Hà, Mễ Sở, Tứ Liên, Ngọc Hồi, Vân Phúc and Thượng Cát. Together, these projects form key links in redistributing population density across both riverbanks.
|At present, pier TC1 on the inland side near alley 695 Bạch Đằng Street, Hồng Hà Ward, has yet to be constructed due to site clearance delays, affecting the overall progress of the project.
|Trần Hưng Đạo Bridge is one of seven Hồng River crossings launched in 2025, alongside Hồng Hà, Mễ Sở, Tứ Liên, Ngọc Hồi, Vân Phúc and Thượng Cát. Together, these projects form key links in redistributing population density across both riverbanks.