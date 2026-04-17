Trần Hưng Đạo Bridge project in Hà Nội gathers pace towards completion

The Trần Hưng Đạo Bridge project in Hà Nội, launched in late 2025 with a total investment of nearly VNĐ16 trillion, is being fast-tracked with round-the-clock construction, including work through holidays, to accelerate progress.

Spanning 4.18km, the bridge connects the Trần Hưng Đạo – Trần Thánh Tông intersection in Hoàn Kiếm District with Nguyễn Sơn Street in Long Biên District. The main bridge section crossing the Hồng River is 870m long with six spans, featuring six motor vehicle lanes, two bicycle lanes and two pedestrian lanes.

As of mid-April 2026, contractors have completed most bored-pile foundations across key sections, including the main bridge, approach roads, and auxiliary structures. Work is focused on completing river piers ahead of the upcoming flood season.

The project also includes three major interchanges and is expected to be completed in time for APEC 2027, subject to full site clearance handover. VNS