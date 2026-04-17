HCM City moves to clear bottlenecks slowing public investment, infrastructure works

HCM CITY — HCM City is intensifying efforts in the second quarter of 2026 to accelerate public investment and infrastructure development as it targets quarterly growth of more than 11 per cent to maintain its economic momentum.

The economy showed strength, with growth in Q1 reaching 8.27 per cent, the highest for the period in the last decade, but the city leaders have said it is "not enough."

To achieve double-digit growth for the year, the city has committed to acting with higher efficiency and a more "resolute" approach.

According to its People's Committee, by the end of the first quarter, nearly 42 per cent of local authorities had yet to make specific plans to meet the double-digit growth target.

Besides, only 32.6 per cent of tasks assigned to them for the first quarter were completed, it said.

This lag has been attributed to the lack of coordination between the city and grassroots levels.

"There are files that have been passed back and forth multiple times without being definitively resolved, dragging out processing times and reducing the effectiveness of governance," a city report said.

In the second quarter the city will prioritise accelerating public spending, resolving land clearance bottlenecks, developing new growth drivers like the digital and green economies and innovation, and advancing major projects such as the International Financial Centre and free trade zones.

Trương Minh Huy Vũ, director of the city Institute for Development Studies, said the second quarter would be a “pivotal stage” for achieving the annual growth target of 10-11 per cent.

He urged the city to leverage special mechanisms granted by the National Assembly on budget, tax and investment policies.

The People’s Committee had directed all departments and State-owned enterprises to finalise their growth plans by April 15, plans that are required to strictly adhere to the 'six clears' principle, ensuring that personnel, tasks, responsibilities, timelines, outcomes, and legal authority are all clearly defined.

Unblocking traffic infrastructure

A central focus for the second quarter highlighted by the municipal authorities is mobilising resources for key infrastructure projects, particularly related to transport, urban renewal and flood control.

The city Department of Construction said transport infrastructure is struggling to keep pace with rapid urbanisation.

As of last month the city had nearly 13 million vehicles for a population of more than 14 million.

There are still 22 traffic congestion points and nine chronic hotspots, especially near Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport, Cát Lái Port and major highways.

Its urgent anti-congestion efforts will prioritise 53 transport projects aimed at easing gridlock and reducing traffic density.

Local authorities also plan to build seven steel overpasses at major intersections to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion at key points.

In addition, seven new road transport terminals will be developed to strengthen logistics and improve the movement of passengers and goods.

Key project milestones

To mark the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification on April 30, the city is scheduled to inaugurate or begin work on several major projects.

Work will begin on the Hồ Tràm–Long Thành International Airport urban expressway to boost regional connectivity.

Construction is also set to start on the metro line No 2 section linking Bến Thành and Thủ Thiêm.

Work will also begin on the Cần Giờ International Transshipment Port.

The N3 bridge branch at An Phú Intersection, one of the city’s largest transport hubs, is scheduled for completion, with its opening expected to ease traffic and improve access to the HCM City–Long Thành–Dầu Giây Expressway.

Efforts are being stepped up to ensure the Thủ Thiêm-Long Thành light rail line begins before June 30.

Trần Quang Lâm, director of the Department of Construction, identified land acquisition as the main bottleneck.

He called for stronger action from local authorities to encourage residents to hand over lands bought for public works, and urged government agencies to ensure there are no delays in capital disbursement due to tardy administrative procedures.

The city will prioritise projects that directly reduce congestion in the city centre and strengthen regional connectivity to support tourism and broader economic growth. — VNS