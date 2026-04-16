10,000 students to gather in Hà Nội for national startup festival

HÀ NỘI — Thousands of students, businesses and mentors are set to gather in the capital this week for a national startup festival aimed at turning ideas into real-world ventures.

The 8th National Startup Day for Students (SV_STARTUP) will run from April 17 to 19 at the Banking Academy, bringing together an estimated 10,000 students and around 50 businesses, along with experts and mentors.

Chaired by the Ministry of Education and Training and the Central Committee of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union, and co-organised with the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the event promotes an entrepreneurial culture in schools and strengthens links between learners, educators, industry and startup support organisations.

This year marks the launch of the 2026–35 Supporting Students’ Startups programme, approved in February 2026. Centred on real work, real testing, it shifts the focus from broad participation to measurable outcomes, prioritising tangible products, pilot projects, partnerships and impact.

The main festival programme will take place from 8am on April 18 to 2pm on April 19 at the Banking Academy, featuring networking sessions, consultations, competitions and forums designed to support student entrepreneurship.

Launched in December 2025, the startup competition attracted 880 entries from universities, vocational schools and general education institutions.

Projects span a wide range of sectors, including industry, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, STEM, agriculture, environment, energy, education, culture, tourism, finance, healthcare, lifestyle and social impact.

Organisers are placing greater emphasis on prototypes, test results, user feedback, technical documentation and deployment data, while requiring closer alignment between applications, supporting evidence and presentations.

According to education sector reports, the 2025–26 academic year recorded between 8,000 and 8,500 startup support activities, involving nearly 5 million student participants.

More than 20,000 projects and ideas received support or incubation, with over 5,000 delivering tangible outcomes such as pilot schemes, partnerships, awards or revenue generation. — VNS