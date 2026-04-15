Khmer communities across south joyously celebrate New Year

HCM CITY — Khmer communities across southern provinces are celebrating the Chol Chnam Thmay festival with a wide range of traditional activities that help preserve their cultural identity and strengthen social bonds.

The Chol Chnam Thmay festival, the traditional Khmer New Year, takes place over three days from April 14 to 16.

It is an occasion for the Khmer people to honour their ancestors and pray for favourable weather and good harvests in the coming year.

Across places such as Vĩnh Long, Cà Mau and Tây Ninh provinces and HCM City, vibrant traditional celebrations have taken place in an organised manner.

Local authorities have arranged visits and provided gifts and other support for policy beneficiary households and disadvantaged families, contributing to the joyful and festive atmosphere.

Vĩnh Long Province is organising the “Military–civilian New Year celebration” programme from April 14 to 15 in Trà Côn Commune, featuring a wide range of activities.

These include sports competitions, folk games, cultural and artistic performances, a community activity of making Tét cake (a traditional cylindrical sticky rice cake filled with pork and mung beans), free medical check-ups and medicines for residents, and shared meals by local Party officials and authorities and residents.

The province’s authorities at all levels, armed forces and donors have taken part in social welfare programmes, making visits and giving gifts to policy beneficiary families and poor households, donating wheelchairs for people with disabilities, and giving scholarships to disadvantaged students.

Thạch Kim Hui, a resident of Trà Côn Commune, said this year’s celebrations were more joyful than usual, with cultural and entertainment events taking place as people gathered at pagodas to welcome the New Year, creating a lively and festive atmosphere.

Nguyễn Thanh Nhã, Deputy Standing Secretary of the Vĩnh Long Youth Union, said youth work had been effectively implemented in ethnic minority areas in recent years.

Various programmes for social welfare, economic development, infrastructure building and cultural and sports activities have been carried out, helping improve both the material and spiritual lives of people, he said.

In Cà Mau Province, Soryaram Pagoda in Hưng Hội Commune organised a mini ngo boat race on April 14, attracting 24 teams with more than 360 rowers.

Danh Minh Trang, a rower from Cần Thơ’s Lai Hòa Commune, said: “We hope the event will be held annually … to preserve cultural traditions.”

Similar races were also held in several other localities in Cà Mau.

The ngo is not only a racing boat but also a symbol of cultural identity and spiritual beliefs of the Khmer people in the south.

Khmer pagodas in Cà Mau organised traditional rituals and cultural performances, including rô băm theatre, apsara dance.

In Tây Ninh Province, the festival serves not only as a celebration but also as an important space to preserve and promote Khmer culture.

At Khedol Pagoda in Bình Minh Ward, a centre of Khmer spiritual life in the locality, locals gathered to perform New Year rituals like offering food to and bathing Buddha idols, praying for peace and taking part in the sand mound ritual to offer blessings and prayers for the deceased.

Kiên Sô Phát, the abbot of the pagoda, said: “Rituals such as bathing the Buddha or building sand mounds remind people to live a virtuous life and maintain moral values.”

For many families, the festival is also a time for reunion and togetherness.

Thạch Sóc Kha of Bình Minh Ward said: “Family members who work far away return home at this time. Preserving traditions helps younger generations remember their Khmer identity.”

In HCM City, celebrations have been held at several religious sites, including Candaransi, the city’s first Khmer pagoda, in Xuân Hòa Ward.

Rituals such as welcoming the New Year, robe offering, memorial prayers, and bathing Buddha idols are taking place at Candaransi Pagoda from April 13 to 16.

Earlier on April 13, a delegation from the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, led by Deputy Minister Nông Thị Hà, visited and extended New Year greetings to Khmer people in the city.

“Chol Chnam Thmay is a sacred traditional festival. It marks the New Year and helps strengthen beliefs, preserve the cultural identity and reinforce national unity,” Hà said. — VNS