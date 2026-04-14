HCM City clears trees for Metro Line 2 works

HCM CITY — Authorities have begun removing and relocating hundreds of trees along Trường Chinh Street to clear space for construction of an underground station of Metro Line No. 2.

The work, carried out by HCM City’s Urban Greenery Company, is part of site clearance for the Phạm Văn Bạch underground station (S10) on the Bến Thành – Tham Lương route.

On April 13, large trees along the route were seen being cut down or uprooted in stages, as workers moved section by section to ensure timely handover of the construction site.

According to the company, a total of 453 trees will be handled along the metro route, including 404 trees slated for removal and 49 to be relocated and preserved.

The affected trees are located across multiple wards along the route, including Bến Thành, Bàn Cờ, Xuân Hòa, Hòa Hưng, Vườn Lài, Nhiêu Lộc, Tân Hòa, Tân Sơn Nhất, Bảy Hiền, Tân Bình, Tân Sơn, Tây Thạnh, Tân Sơn Nhì and Đông Hưng Thuận.

The removal and relocation process is being implemented in two phases, with a total cost of about VNĐ1.4 billion (approximately US$55,000).

Officials said the work is a crucial preparatory step to ensure construction progress for underground stations, particularly the S10 station, which is one of the key components of the project.

At the site, many of the trees being removed have large trunks and wide canopies, with heights ranging from 20 to 30 metres. The operation is being conducted carefully, with barriers, warning signs and traffic control personnel in place to minimise disruption to road users.

Earlier, the municipal Department of Construction had closed the central median along Trường Chinh Street at the Trường Chinh – Phạm Văn Bạch intersection in Tân Sơn Ward to facilitate construction of the S10 station.

Authorities have urged residents to strictly follow traffic signs, reduce speed and comply with instructions from traffic controllers when passing through the construction area.

Metro Line No. 2, stretching nearly 11.3km, officially broke ground on January 15. The route will run mostly underground – with more than 9km of underground tunnels – and has a total investment of over VNĐ52 trillion (approximately US$2.1 billion).

The line is expected to be completed by 2030, linking the city centre with northwestern districts and helping to ease traffic congestion. — VNS