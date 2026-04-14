Fugitive wanted for nearly 40 years arrested in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI After nearly 40 years on the run both domestically and abroad, wanted fugitive Cù Ngọc Tân (born in 1959, from Vĩnh Chân Commune, Phú Thọ Province) has been located and arrested by police in Hà Nội.

Phú Thọ Provincial Police released the information on the morning of April 14. According to case records, in 1986, Tân was sentenced by the People’s Court of Hoàn Kiếm District (Hà Nội) to five years’ imprisonment for fraud and misappropriation of property.

While serving his sentence at Thanh Hà Prison, in early 1987, he escaped from custody and was subsequently placed on the wanted list.

Over nearly four decades in hiding, Tân moved across multiple localities, even travelling abroad, constantly changing his identity and personal background to evade law enforcement. Notably, during this period, he continued to commit illegal acts under different aliases, creating significant difficulties for verification and tracking.

Acting on directives to pursue wanted criminals to the end, Vĩnh Chân Commune Police (Phú Thọ) deployed coordinated investigative measures to locate the suspect. On April 11, based on gathered intelligence, authorities determined that Tân had returned to Việt Nam and was hiding in Hà Nội.

Following verification, Vĩnh Chân Commune Police swiftly developed a plan and coordinated forces to carry out the arrest. At the time of arrest, Tân did not resist and, during initial questioning, admitted to having evaded capture for an extended period.

Authorities have completed procedural steps and transferred him to Vĩnh Chân Commune Police for further investigation into related matters. On April 12, the case file was finalised and the suspect was handed over to Tân Lập Prison under the Ministry of Public Security for handling in accordance with the law.

Phú Thọ Provincial Police said the successful arrest of a wanted fugitive after nearly 40 years in hiding demonstrates the strong determination of grassroots police forces in combating crime and helps reinforce public trust in maintaining security and order at the local level. VNS