Young An Giang entrepreneur elevates straw mushrooms via deep processing

AN GIANG — In the heart of the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta, where rice straw was once discarded as waste, a young female entrepreneur is transforming these humble remnants into high-value culinary specialties.

Nguyễn Hoàng Ngọc Yến, 36, director of Tài Phát Production and Trading Co., Ltd., has emerged as a key figure in An Giang Province’s burgeoning green economy.

By championing a "green startup" model, she aims to breathe new life into local agricultural staples and secure a foothold for Vietnamese products in demanding international markets.

Before becoming a pioneer in mushroom processing, Yến spent nearly a decade in Cần Thơ City working as an accountant.

Despite a stable career, she felt a persistent calling to return to her roots.

She was often haunted by the sight of thick smoke rising from burning rice straw—a wasted byproduct of her hometown’s vast paddy fields.

In September 2020, Yến and her husband made a bold move: they resigned from their city jobs and returned to An Giang. Armed with modest savings and a loan of more than VNĐ200 million (US$8,000), they constructed their first 60sq.m greenhouse mushroom farm.

"Selling fresh mushrooms alone offers low commercial value and a volatile market. I realised that deep processing was the only way to create a sustainable outlet and truly add value to our local resources," she said.

Innovation in every bite

The transition from accounting to food technology was a steep learning curve.

Early batches of her mushroom crackers failed to puff up or lacked a consistent flavour profile. But Yến’s persistence eventually led to her "golden formula."

Unlike traditional shrimp crackers, Tài Phát’s signature straw mushroom crackers contain over 60 per cent fresh mushrooms, meticulously sourced to maximise nutrition.

Her product line has since diversified to include mushroom seasoning powder, mushroom floss, and mushroom snacks.

These products cater perfectly to the surging global demand for vegan-friendly and health-conscious diets.

Yến’s "field-to-table" philosophy is more than just a business model; it’s a vital link in the circular economy.

By utilising rice straw to grow mushrooms and subsequently processing those mushrooms into snacks, she aligns with the regional goal of high-quality, low-emission agriculture.

Her efforts have not gone unnoticed. Yến has secured several prestigious accolades, including First Prize at the An Giang Creative Startup Competition 2023, Top 30 National Green Startup Projects 2024, and Top 30 Rural Youth Startup Projects 2024.

Currently, her facility produces 250kg of crackers monthly, providing stable employment and guaranteed outlets for eight farming households in An Cư and Chợ Mới communes.

Looking to the future, she plans to scale production to one tonne per month.

She is currently pursuing OCOP (One Commune, One Product), HACCP, and Organic certifications to meet the stringent requirements of international export markets.

Nguyễn Viết Thanh, vice chairwoman of the Bình Hòa Commune’s People’s Committee, said Tài Phát straw mushroom crackers are a promising and innovative product.

“Beyond economic success, Yến has inspired a spirit of entrepreneurship in the community, spreading the mindset of clean production and deep processing among local youth and farmers."

By blending traditional flavours with modern food technology, Yến is successfully "rewriting" the story of the straw mushroom, proving that with innovation, even a simple rustic ingredient can become a source of provincial pride. — VNS