Việt Nam pledges to make efforts to ensure APEC 2027's successful organisation

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has pledged to make every effort and work closely with member economies to ensure the successful organisation of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2027, contributing meaningfully to shaping the forum’s unity in a new phase.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Minh Hằng, Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the National Committee for APEC 2027 and Head of the APEC 2027 Secretariat, made the remarks on Wednesday morning in Hà Nội while chairing a workshop on enhancing capacity and strengthening Việt Nam’s role as host of APEC 2027.

Hằng said that over nearly four decades of development, APEC has affirmed its position as a leading economic forum in the Asia-Pacific, making significant contributions to regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Against a backdrop of profound and ongoing changes in the regional and global landscape, APEC continues to serve as a vital platform for promoting dialogue, cooperation and consensus-building among member economies, demonstrating a high degree of adaptability to emerging trends and shifting dynamics.

She stressed that Việt Nam will host APEC 2027 at a time when the country is entering a new era of strategic development, targeting double-digit growth, and seeking to establish a new growth model driven by productivity, quality and efficiency, while enhancing the competitiveness of the economy.

Việt Nam is also advancing its foreign policy at a higher level, guided by principles of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, alongside proactive and comprehensive international integration.

Within the context, APEC and the Asia-Pacific region remain among the top priorities in Việt Nam’s foreign policy, she added.

Addressing the workshop, John W. McIntyre, Chargé d’Affaires at the United States Embassy in Hà Nội, said that Việt Nam is one of the United States’ key partners in the Indo-Pacific and a country of growing role and standing both regionally and globally.

He spoke highly of Việt Nam’s role within APEC, one of the region’s foremost economic cooperation forums, emphasising that Việt Nam’s successful hosting of APEC in 2006 and 2017 demonstrated strong organisational, coordinating and leadership capabilities.

He also expressed confidence that Việt Nam would continue to build on these strengths in preparing for and hosting APEC 2027.

He said that the United States will continue to work closely with Việt Nam in the lead-up to APEC 2027 through capacity-building programmes, skills development, sharing experiences from previous APEC hosts, and facilitating connections with international experts and partners.

Over the two-day workshop, participants will engage with international experts and speakers to review and assess APEC’s cooperation process and priorities to date and to help shape future directions.

They will also exchange experiences and undertake training in key skills, including chairing and co-chairing meetings, agenda-setting, negotiating documents and fostering consensus.

Discussions at the workshop are expected to make a substantive contribution to the formulation of priorities, initiatives and concrete actions that Việt Nam can advance during APEC 2027, with a view to delivering meaningful impact and lasting value for the region. — VNS