Two fishermen on sunken boat rescued

ĐÀ NẴNG — Two fishermen were brought safely ashore after their fishing boat sank off the coast of central Đà Nẵng, as border guard forces mounted a swift rescue operation at sea.

A speedboat from the city’s Border Guard command rescued the two men about four miles off the coast of Thăng Trường Commune on Wednesday morning.

The command said it had received an SOS signal from fishing vessel with license number DNa 91009-TS, which was taking on water after its hull was breached during a fishing trip.

Unable to repair the damage, the two fishermen abandoned the vessel and moved to a coracle, a traditional bamboo basket boat, while awaiting assistance.

Five border guard personnel were dispatched by speedboat and located the fishermen before bringing them safely back to shore.

In a separate incident earlier, local naval militia rescued 12 fishermen from a vessel bearing Quảng Ngãi Province's license plate after it struck an underwater rock.

Rescue units from the Đà Nẵng-based Việt Nam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre No. 2, the city’s Border Guard, Navy Region 3 and Coast Guard Region 2 remain on standby to respond to emergencies at sea involving fishing and passenger vessels.

More than 4,000 fishing boats in Đà Nẵng have been fully registered and integrated into the national fisheries database, with offshore vessels monitored through a vessel tracking system managed by the Directorate of Fisheries and Fisheries Surveillance.

The central city has also introduced a fisheries development policy package for 2026–30, with a budget of nearly US$2.3 million.

The plan includes support for vessel insurance, installation of monitoring systems and the removal of non-compliant boats, part of broader efforts to address the European Commission’s yellow card warning on illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. — VNS