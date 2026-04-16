Vietnam News Agency partners with Đồng Tháp communes for regional promotion

ĐỒNG THÁP — The Vietnam News Agency's southern branch has signed a cooperation agreement with the Party Committees of three communes in Đồng Tháp Province (Bình Ninh, Thanh Hưng and Mỹ An Hưng) to promote the regions’ images and socio-economic accomplishments.

The agreement signing ceremony on Thursday was attended by leaders and state officials of Vietnam News Agency's southern branch and the three communes.

Nguyễn Quốc Tuấn, director of Vietnam News Agency's southern branch, said that the co-operation will focus on the comprehensive dissemination of the communes’ policies socio-economic development, as well as efforts in administrative reforms, digital transformation and implementation of political tasks.

The agency will also promote the regions’ potentials in hi-tech agriculture, commerce, eco-tourism and One Commune One Product goods, in addition to outstanding production models.

These will be carried out via online news articles in Vietnamese, English, and French on the agency’s multimedia platforms, as well as news video.

Trần Hoàng Nhật Nam, party secretary of Bình Ninh Commune, said that the co-operation agreement will help his commune call for investment and leverage its economic potentials, such as in organic coconut production and commerce – service – industry development.

Thân Văn Kỳ, deputy party secretary of Thanh Hưng Commune, also said that the agreement will help his commune exploit its advantages in durian farming and trade services. — VNS