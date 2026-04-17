Python found coiled under car bonnet in Lào Cai

LÀO CAI A driver in Lào Cai Province was left shocked after discovering a large python coiled beneath the bonnet of his car, local authorities said on Thursday.

According to officials in Cam Đường Ward, the incident occurred in the late afternoon of April 16, when the vehicle owner noticed unusual noises coming from the front of his car after returning home. Upon opening the bonnet, he found a python, estimated to weigh over 10kg and measuring more than two metres in length, inside the engine compartment.

Witness Trần Dương said the incident took place at around 5pm in the F3 Bắc Cường area. The driver had travelled from Cốc San Commune back to his home in Cam Đường Ward when he made the discovery.

The python was later removed from the vehicle with assistance from another person, attracting a crowd of curious residents.

Local authorities said the animal was handed over to ward police, who subsequently contacted forest rangers to identify the species and take over handling procedures. VNS