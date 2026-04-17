Monash University backs KOTO students with dream scholarships

HCM CITY — Monash University in Australia is partnering with Vietnamese social enterprise Know One Teach One (KOTO) to offer Vietnamese students facing limited opportunities a fully funded KOTO Dream Scholarship, providing a life-changing educational experience.

From this year, the university will fund three KOTO graduates’ scholarships to cover tuition fees and provide support towards living allowances, return airfares, health cover and visa costs.

The scholarship is part of Monash’s transformative scholarship programme and new academic pathways for students from Việt Nam to obtain a world-leading education at the university’s Malaysian campus.

“This scholarship programme is an investment in the future of Việt Nam, supporting resilient young individuals who are committed to making a tangible social impact in their home communities to study at Monash University,” President and Pro Vice-Chancellor of Monash University Malaysia, Professor Emeritus Dato’ Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman, said.

Scholarship recipients are eligible to enrol in undergraduate courses in business, economics and social sciences to complement the vocational skills gained from KOTO’s programmes.

Two scholarship recipients will undertake their studies at the Monash University Malaysia campus in Subang Jaya, while one will be hosted at one of Monash’s Australian campuses.

KOTO is a pioneering social enterprise in Việt Nam that provides vocational training for underprivileged youth. Through its hands-on hospitality training programme, KOTO equips students with professional skills, life skills and the confidence to build a sustainable future.

Monash University has also expanded an existing study pathway that previously allowed Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam students to complete part of their studies in Australia. An expanded agreement will now also give business, commerce, digital media and communication students the option to complete part of their studies at Monash’s Malaysia campus.

As a university of the Indo-Pacific, Monash University’s presence in Việt Nam is underpinned by long-standing research and education investments aimed at helping the country chart an ambitious development path. The university’s expertise in areas such as climate and energy policy, renewable systems, intelligent transport and smart city design, as well as machine learning, cybersecurity and data analytics, supports the development of future workforces needed to achieve national goals. — VNS