Two-year-old girl dies after being forgotten in car by father in central Việt Nam

NGHỆ AN — A two-year-old girl in the central province of Nghệ An has died after being allegedly left in a car by her father, local authorities have confirmed on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday morning, a man from Đông Lộc Commune drove his car to take his two daughters to school.

After dropping off his older daughter at primary school, he did not take the younger child to kindergarten but instead drove to his workplace with her still in the car.

The father then locked the vehicle, forgot that his daughter was in the back seat and went inside to work.

Later that afternoon, a colleague discovered the girl lying in the car and alerted the father.

Although she was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment, the child had already died.

Normally, the two-year-old was taken to and from school by her mother, while the older sister was driven by the father.

Authorities said the child had likely been left in the car for more than five hours in hot weather before being found.

Over the past week, Nghệ An Province has experienced intense heat, with temperatures in some areas exceeding 38 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

In 2019, a six-year-old boy in Hà Nội died after being left on a school bus.

In 2024, a five-year-old boy in Vũ Thư Commune, the northern province of Thái Bình Province, also died after being left on a school transport vehicle for 11 hours. — VNS