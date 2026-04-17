One dead after tree falls on woman during storm in Thái Nguyên

THÁI NGUYÊN — A woman identified as P.T.S., a resident of An Long Village in Đại Phúc Commune, was killed after a tree fell onto her during heavy rain and strong winds on Friday morning.

The heavy rain lasted about an hour, sweeping across large parts of the northern province of Thái Nguyên, uprooting trees and knocking down utility poles.

Fallen branches blocked roads during the morning peak, and some streets in Phan Đình Phùng Ward experienced brief flooding before water receded.

Widespread power outages were reported. The provincial power company said restoration work is largely complete and electricity is being gradually restored.

Emergency crews and local officials rushed to the scene to assist the victim’s family, clear debris and secure affected areas.

Provincial authorities continue to assess damage and urged residents to stay vigilant, limit travel during storms, avoid downed power lines and take precautions against extreme weather that could happen when successive cold fronts are impacting the entire northern region in the next days. — VNS